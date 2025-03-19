Captain Olunga: We have to be patient with the team under a new coach

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga says Kenyans will have to be patient with the team under a new coach, as they learn to adapt to his style of football and coaching methods.

South African legend Benni McCarthy was recently appointed as Stars’ new head coach for a period of two and a half years, and will only have one session with the full squad before their World Cup qualification match against Gambia on Thursday in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

“Everyone is looking forward to the first assignment of the year with a new coach and we hope we will have a positive start. We have to be patient with the team because the dynamics are now different as we have to adapt to a new style of play but I am really confident of what this young Kenyan team can do,” Olunga said, as the team left for Abidjan.

Meanwhile, the captain believes Kenya still stands a qualification chance for the World Cup, and says the next two matches will be key in their quest for history.

“We are looking forward to the next two fixtures which will be very tough but I believe the group is still open. We are facing Gambia away which will be a tough match. Gambia has emerged as one of the strong teams in Africa and we know it is not going to be an easy match,” Olunga added.