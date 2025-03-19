Omanyala seeks perfect bounce with Second race in South Africa - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa's record holder in men's 100m Ferdinand Omanyala in action during training in Miramas, France for Team Kenya pre-Olympics camp. Photo/JAIRUS MOLA - NOC-K

Athletics

Omanyala seeks perfect bounce with Second race in South Africa

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala will be looking towards a perfect bounce when he competes in his second race at the Athletics South Africa (ASA) grand Prix on Wednesday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He finished in third place in his season opener last weekend, but is looking forward to a better performance in the second round.

The 29-year old Kenyan, speaking to Telecomasia.net from South Africa, says he has been picking bits and bits as the season gathers to a start, and is optimistic of more improvement moving forward.

This will be his third competitive race of the season, having first competed on home soil last month.

“South Africa is always kind to me and every season I start off my campaign here, it always turns out to be a good season for me. I am looking to improve in whole and we have been working with the coaches to know which areas we need to do better. I am optimistic of a good race but as I said before, this season, I am not putting pressure on myself. I just want to enjoy athletics,” Omanyala told Telecomasia.

The Kenyan speedstar remains hopeful of a good campaign, with all preparation geared towards the World Championships which will be staged in Japan, later in the year.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved