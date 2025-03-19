Omanyala seeks perfect bounce with Second race in South Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala will be looking towards a perfect bounce when he competes in his second race at the Athletics South Africa (ASA) grand Prix on Wednesday night.

He finished in third place in his season opener last weekend, but is looking forward to a better performance in the second round.

The 29-year old Kenyan, speaking to Telecomasia.net from South Africa, says he has been picking bits and bits as the season gathers to a start, and is optimistic of more improvement moving forward.

This will be his third competitive race of the season, having first competed on home soil last month.

“South Africa is always kind to me and every season I start off my campaign here, it always turns out to be a good season for me. I am looking to improve in whole and we have been working with the coaches to know which areas we need to do better. I am optimistic of a good race but as I said before, this season, I am not putting pressure on myself. I just want to enjoy athletics,” Omanyala told Telecomasia.

The Kenyan speedstar remains hopeful of a good campaign, with all preparation geared towards the World Championships which will be staged in Japan, later in the year.