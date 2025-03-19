Ingwe title hopes suffer blow after expulsion from FKF Cup - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

AFC Leopards' Randi Bakari in a past match against Compel FC.

Kenyan Premier League

Ingwe title hopes suffer blow after expulsion from FKF Cup

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 19, 2025 – AFC Leopards have been expelled from the ongoing FKF Cup following the abandonment of their previous tie against Mara Sugar, a fortnight ago.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) Leagues and Competitions Committee said Ingwe were responsible for the aborted tie at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu and hence, should forfeit the match.

“That having caused the abandonment and in accordance with Art 6.4(iv) of the Mozzartbet Cup regulations as read with Art. 3.5.6 of the Rules and Regulations Governing Kenyan football, AFC Leopards shall forfeit the match and the same shall be awarded to Mara Sugar FC who shall progress to the next round of the competition,” the committee said.

Trouble started in the tie, held on March 8, when the centre referee awarded Ingwe a penalty in the 89th minute.

However, after consultation with his assistant, amid protests from Mara players, the penalty was chalked off.

This prompted Ingwe adherents to pour onto the pitch, baying for the blood of the official who had to be rescued by the police.

The tie descended into a running battle, ultimately leading to its abandonment.

In their ruling, the committee further warned the 10-time domestic cup champions against the unruly behaviour of their fans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“AFC Leopards SC be and is hereby warned against the misconduct of their fans and be advised to come up with adequate measures to curb cases of hooliganism and violence during their matches,” the statement reads.

The sugar millers will now face Compel FC in the round of 16 as Ingwe continue their wait for a first ever FKF Cup crown since 2017.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved