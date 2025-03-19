Ingwe title hopes suffer blow after expulsion from FKF Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 19, 2025 – AFC Leopards have been expelled from the ongoing FKF Cup following the abandonment of their previous tie against Mara Sugar, a fortnight ago.

In a statement, Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) Leagues and Competitions Committee said Ingwe were responsible for the aborted tie at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu and hence, should forfeit the match.

“That having caused the abandonment and in accordance with Art 6.4(iv) of the Mozzartbet Cup regulations as read with Art. 3.5.6 of the Rules and Regulations Governing Kenyan football, AFC Leopards shall forfeit the match and the same shall be awarded to Mara Sugar FC who shall progress to the next round of the competition,” the committee said.

Trouble started in the tie, held on March 8, when the centre referee awarded Ingwe a penalty in the 89th minute.

However, after consultation with his assistant, amid protests from Mara players, the penalty was chalked off.

This prompted Ingwe adherents to pour onto the pitch, baying for the blood of the official who had to be rescued by the police.

The tie descended into a running battle, ultimately leading to its abandonment.

In their ruling, the committee further warned the 10-time domestic cup champions against the unruly behaviour of their fans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“AFC Leopards SC be and is hereby warned against the misconduct of their fans and be advised to come up with adequate measures to curb cases of hooliganism and violence during their matches,” the statement reads.

The sugar millers will now face Compel FC in the round of 16 as Ingwe continue their wait for a first ever FKF Cup crown since 2017.