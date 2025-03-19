Dubai Esports Festival returns for a 17-day citywide gaming celebration

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 19, 2025 – Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced the return of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF), set for April 25 to May 11.

The event will feature a diverse programme of entertainment, competitions, and industry events, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global gaming hub.

Key highlights of this year’s edition include exclusive meet-and-greet sessions with top stars, world-first game showings, and the return of popular experiences such as the GameExpo, GameExpo Summit, Dubai Cosplay Championship, and Play Beyond. Participants at a past edition of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival.

The festival will also feature citywide tournaments, education challenges, and interactive experiences catering to gaming enthusiasts of all ages.

It supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to further consolidate Dubai’s position as one of the top global cities to live, visit, and work.

It also contributes to economic development through digital innovation, while supporting SME growth by empowering emerging gaming talent and promoting career opportunities in esports across the UAE.

Last year’s edition brought together thousands of fans, families, and professionals, with the DEF GameExpo welcoming over 28,000 visitors from more than 100 nationalities across three days at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sixteen regional tournaments saw participation from over 3.6 million players, with significant prizes awarded.

The DEF Education Programme creatively engaged more than 6,000 students from 230 schools and universities through career talks, skills workshops, and challenges.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The festival also attracted 2,000 industry professionals, strengthening Dubai’s status as a regional hub for gaming and esports.

Tickets can be booked through Platinumlist.