Champion Rovanperä sets the pace in WRC Safari Rally Kenya shakedown
Champion Rovanperä sets the pace in WRC Safari Rally Kenya shakedown

Published

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Mar 19 – Defending champion Kalle Rovanperä set the early pace as the Finnish rally driver stormed to the fastest time in Wednesday morning’s WRC Safari Rally Kenya shakedown.

After a challenging start to the season – failing to crack the top five in the first two rounds – the two-time world champion signaled a potential return to form on the WRC’s first gravel test of the year.

With two Safari victories already to his name, the Finn wasted no time reminding everyone of his prowess on Africa’s punishing terrain.

Rovanperä’s opening run through the rough and rocky 5.16km warm-up stage put his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 on top, clocking 1.6sec quicker than Thierry Neuville’s Hyundai i20 N Rally1, who improved on his final pass to snatch second. Ott Tänak, also in a Hyundai, completed the top three, 1.9sec off the benchmark.

Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta slotted into fourth, 3.5sec adrift of his teammate, while Adrien Fourmaux rounded out the top five.

Neuville revealed that WRC drivers will limit their stage-end comments this weekend in protest of the €10,000 fine handed to Fourmaux for swearing during last month’s Rally Sweden.

“There will be very little communication from us this weekend,” said the Belgian.

“We are disappointed not to have had more communication with the FIA since Sweden and Adrien’s fine. Unanimously, we have decided not to communicate at the finish – except at the finish of the longest stage.”

Grégoire Munster led the charge for M-Sport Ford, placing sixth in his Puma Rally1.

He edged out championship leader Elfyn Evans, while Josh McErlean and Sami Pajari also featured in the top ten.

Shakedown Times.

Shakedown Times

Pos.

Crew

Car

Time

1

Kalle ROVANPERÄ / Jonne HALTTUNEN

Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

04:34.5

2

Thierry NEUVILLE / Martijn WYDAEGHE

Hyundai i20 N Rally1

04:36.1

3

Ott TÄNAK / Martin JÄRVEOJA

Hyundai i20 N Rally1

04:36.4

4

Adrien FOURMAUX / Alex CORIA

Hyundai i20 N Rally1

04:36.7

5

Takamoto KATSUTA / Aaron JOHNSTON

Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

04:38.0

6

Grégoire MUNSTER / Louis LOUKA

Ford Puma Rally1

04:39.7

7

Elfyn EVANS / Scott MARTIN

Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

04:40.8

8

Joshua MCERLEAN / Eoin TREACY

Ford Puma Rally1

04:44.2

9

Oliver SOLBERG / Elliott EDMONDSON

Toyota GR Yaris Rally2

04:47.1

10

Sami PAJARI / Marko SALMINEN

Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

04:48.5

In this article:
