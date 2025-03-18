KTB ramps up tourism drive in the EAC region ahead of WRC Safari Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has intensified its efforts to tap into the growing motorsports enthusiasm in the East African region ahead of the WRC Safari Rally slated for this weekend.

The push comes as a contingent of motorsports fans from Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda are set to arrive in Naivasha on Wednesday, forming the vanguard of spectators from the region converging for the Safari Rally.

The touring fans, part of organized travel groups from the three countries, will be treated to the scenic route highlighting some of Kenya’s picturesque landscapes and abundant wildlife as they make their way to Naivasha.

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Tanzania, Amb. Isaac Njenga, who flagged off the Tanzanian fans in Dar es Salaam, said: “The WRC Safari Rally has been integral in reinforcing the appeal of Kenya and the East African region to the world.”

While thanking KTB for the initiative, the High Commissioner underscored events and sports as key drivers of visitation to destinations.

“Leveraging events such as motor sport is one of the ways to grow tourism numbers, and KTB should continue to tap into this initiative. We are committed to deepening collaboration with our neighbors to unlock the full potential of regional travel as well as integrate for both economic and tourism growth,” Njenga added.

This year, it is estimated that over 30,000 motorsports enthusiasts from Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia will attend the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha, representing a threefold increase from last year.

KTB CEO June Chepkemei said in a statement that the rally has over the years served as a powerful tool for regional travel, with the event’s growing popularity catalyzing increased interest in Kenya’s broader tourism offerings.

“The WRC Safari Rally has transformed into a premier platform for showcasing Kenya’s tourism prowess to both regional and global audiences. With this rising profile, we are seeking to leverage the excitement, passion, and energy of motorsports fans such that they become ambassadors for Magical Kenya,” Chepkemei stated.

She added, “Our East African neighbors represent an important and high-potential source market, given their proximity and improving connectivity to Kenya. This targeted experiential marketing campaign is a strategic move that particularly allows us to tap into their growing appetite for travel and adventure.”

Chepkemei spoke of the EAC region’s growing significance as a source market for Kenya, which has demonstrated steady growth in visitor arrivals owing to increased regional integration that has facilitated easier cross-border travel – a key driver of intra-Africa tourism.

According to the 2024 Tourism Performance report, Uganda ranked second in visitor arrivals with 225,559 visitors while Tanzania was ranked third with 203,290.

Kenya Airways Regional Manager for East and Central Africa Joseph Munyeti disclosed that the national carrier has extended a 12% discount to all passengers travelling to Kenya for the safari rally.

“We are already seeing an increase of passenger booking through our promotion for this rally season”, disclosed the regional manager who also presented a ticket to the winner of promotional campaign to increase visitation to Kenya during the rally season.

Kenya Airways offers frequent daily scheduled flights from multiple cities in Tanzania to Kenya, facilitating easy air access between the two countries.

Specifically, there are four daily flights from Dar es Salaam, two daily flights from Zanzibar, and one daily flight from Kilimanjaro.

The bus flag off events also took place at the Kenyan High Commissions in Uganda and Rwanda.

Last year, KTB hosted a group of motorsports fans from the region on a similar experiential tour, further cementing the Board’s commitment to priming more such activations to grow the region’s contribution to Kenya’s tourism.