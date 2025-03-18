Formula One teams face tougher tests on flexi-wings at Chinese GP

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 18 – Tougher tests aimed at restricting the flexibility of rear wings have been introduced for this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

Formula 1’s governing body the FIA decided to put the tests in place after observing the rear wings on cars over the Australian Grand Prix last weekend.

Tougher tests on rear wings had already been introduced for the Melbourne race.

An FIA statement said that after analysing footage from cameras aimed at studying rear wing deformation, “sufficient grounds exist for a tougher test to be introduced” immediately.

This test will, for the race in Shanghai, limit the gap that can open between the rear wing mainplane and flap to 0.75mm when a 75kg vertical load is applied to it in the pits.

That includes a 0.25mm tolerance permitted on the basis of the short notice involved that will be removed for the following race in Japan on 4-6 April, reducing the permitted gap during the test to 0.5mm.

In Australia, this so-called ‘slot gap’ had been permitted to open no more than 2mm.

The FIA said the teams had been informed of this rule change on Monday, and that all teams had complied with the regulations in Australia.

Teams have long experimented with wing flexing as a tool to increase performance.

The principle is that drag can be reduced on the straight as the wing changes shape under increased load, boosting straight-line speed, before the wing flicks back to a maximum downforce-producing specification as the car slows for corners, to boost grip.

In general, the process allows teams to run the cars with more downforce in the corners without sacrificing straight-line speed, which would normally be a consequence of more powerful wings.

This has become especially important with the current generation of cars, because their inherent design makes it difficult to achieve an ideal handling balance between high and low-speed cornering.

Tougher tests on front-wing flexing are due to be introduced for the Spanish Grand Prix, which takes place 30 May-1 June.