Djokovic player union begins legal action against tours

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 18 – The players’ union co-founded by Novak Djokovic has begun legal action against tennis’ governing bodies, citing “anti-competitive practices and a blatant disregard for player welfare”.

The Professional Tennis Players’ Association (PTPA) has filed papers at the United States District Court in New York, where it is seeking a jury trial.

The 146-page lawsuit, which has been seen by BBC Sport, says “professional tennis players are stuck in a rigged game” which gives them “limited control over their own careers and brands”.

The lawsuit criticises the schedule, ranking systems and control over image rights.

The complaint is being brought by the PTPA and 12 players – including Djokovic, his co-founder Vasek Pospisil and Nick Kyrgios – “on behalf of the entire player population”.

The PTPA was formed in 2020 and wants to increase the power of the players, and reduce the control of the governing bodies.

The lawsuit seeks an end to “monopolistic control” of the tennis tour, as well as financial compensation from the men’s ATP, the women’s WTA, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

The organisation has also started legal proceedings in the UK and the EU to end what it considers the “unchecked authority of the sport’s governing bodies”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Tennis is broken,” said Ahmad Nassar, the Executive Director of the PTPA, who told the BBC in October they would have no qualms about going down this route.

“Behind the glamorous veneer that the defendants promote, players are trapped in an unfair system that exploits their talent, suppresses their earnings, and jeopardises their health and safety.

“We have exhausted all options for reform through dialogue, and the governing bodies have left us no choice but to seek accountability through the courts.

“Fixing these systemic failures isn’t about disrupting tennis – it’s about saving it for the generations of players and fans to come.”

BBC Sport has contacted the ATP, WTA, ITF and ITIA for comment.

What is the PTPA asking for?

The PTPA believes, external the governing bodies act as a “cartel” by forming agreements with tournaments that cap prize money and prevent potential competitors entering the market.

The union describes the ranking points system as “draconian” as it effectively forces a player to enter their tournaments in order to build a status and reputation as a professional.

The lawsuit also takes aim at an “unsustainable” schedule which runs for 11 months of the year, and can require players to compete in excessive heat or in the early hours of the morning.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It alleges players suffer serious wrist, elbow and shoulder injuries because the type of ball used changes regularly throughout the season – and that the governing bodies’ control of image rights diverts money from players’ pockets.

The ITIA is accused of a “gross invasion of privacy” for searching the phones of players under suspicion of corruption or doping offences.

The ATP Tour is staging 60 events across 29 countries this year, and also runs its own Challenger Tour. The ATP says it distributed $241.6m to players in 2023 through prize money, bonuses and retirement plan contributions.

The WTA, which is offering 51 tournaments across 26 countries this season, said it paid out record prize money of $221m in 2024. It has also just introduced paid maternity leave for the first time.

‘No major sport treats athletes this way’

Players have frequently complained they do not receive a high enough percentage of the revenue generated by the sport, especially the four Grand Slams.

It was the driving force behind Djokovic’s desire to form the PTPA.

The Grand Slams tried to develop the concept of a Premium Tour – featuring a streamlined season and greater financial rewards – but have so far found too many obstacles in their path.

Pospisil says the lawsuit is about “fairness, safety and basic human dignity”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I’m one of the more fortunate players and I’ve still had to sleep in my car when traveling to matches early on in my career,” he added.

“Imagine an NFL player being told that he had to sleep in his car at an away game. It’s absurd and would never happen. No other major sport treats its athletes this way.”

“It is time for free-market forces to enter professional tennis,” said Drew Tulumello of Weil, Gotshal & Manges, the law firm instructed by the PTPA.

The PTPA looks enviously at the rewards earned by players in team sports such as football, NFL, baseball and basketball – and also the more comparable sport of golf.

Many of those who joined the breakaway LIV Tour now enjoy even greater wealth, but have lost the ranking points which facilitate entry into the major championships.

Saudi Arabia’s intervention caused much bitterness, but changed golf dramatically.

The PTPA’s methods are very different, but could yet have a similar effect.