Confirmed. You Have Received Ksh 46.5 million From Safaricom -WRC Safari Rally Boost

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – The 2025 WRC Safari Rally has received Ksh 46.5 million from tele communication service provider Safaricom ahead of the grueling event set for this weekend.

Safaricom has come on board as the official technology partner to provide seamless and speedy network connectivity through the provision of six (6) Cell on Wheels (C.O.W.s) and optimization of the speedy 5G connectivity in crucial areas for fans, teams, and officials.

The installation of the C.O.W.s will boost network capacity along key routes and viewing areas, including Kedong, Elementaita, Soysambu, Morendat, and Hell’s Gate.

The sponsorship will also cover two (2) fully kitted world-class media centers at the Service Park, and Hell’s gate, supporting journalists and global live streaming of the event.

Additionally, Safaricom will provide bulk data bundles to various media houses covering the event, ensuring they stay connected even when outside the media centers.

“This marks the fifth year that Safaricom has shown big support for the WRC Safari Rally since its return to Kenya in 2020. While we initially supported young drivers under the FIA programme, this year we are stepping in as the technology partner to enable seamless and fast network connectivity, ensuring smooth and efficient global streaming of the event,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

He added, “Beyond the track, we’re setting up a medical camp in the Naivasha town to provide essential health services. This is our way of ensuring that the local community also benefits from the WRC.”

As part of the partnership, Safaricom will also install telematic gadgets and a Smart Vehicle Tracking System in the safety caravan vehicles, including ambulances to ensure proper safety management and seamless safety response for spectators and rallying teams.

“Preparations are in top gear ahead of the 2025 WRC Safari Rally, which kicks off on Thursday. I want to thank Safaricom for their continued support over the past five years, ensuring we stay connected with a strong network during this iconic global event,” said Charles Gacheru, WRC Safari Rally CEO.

“I urge fans to turn up in large numbers to witness the magic of the Safari Rally, as we cheer on our homegrown heroes and international stars tackling the toughest stages in the world,” Gacheru added.

The entry list for the 2025 FIA World Rally Championship is out, with 47 entries confirmed for WRC Safari Rally.

Championship leader Elfyn Evans heads the list for Toyota GAZOO Racing, holding a 28-point advantage coming into the rally.

Joining him is two-time Safari winner Kalle Rovanperä, alongside Takamoto Katsuta and Sami Pajari.

Hyundai Motorsport is determined to break Toyota’s unbeaten run on the Safari since its WRC return in 2020, with Thierry Neuville, Ott Tänak, and Adrien Fourmaux spearheading the team’s i20 N Rally1 attack.

M-Sport Ford fields a trio of Puma Rally1 cars, with Grégoire Munster, Josh McErlean, and gentleman driver Jourdan Serderidis taking the wheel.

In WRC2, reigning champion Oliver Solberg headlines the category in a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, while Kajetan Kajetanowicz debuts a similar car.

Other notable entries include Jan Solans, Gus Greensmith, and FIA Junior WRC regular Diego Domínguez, who all begin their WRC2 campaigns here. Paraguay’s Fau Zaldivar is another name to watch.

Flying the Kenyan flag will be Karan Patel, Carl Tundo, Hamza Anwar and Jeremiah Wahome.

Safaricom has been supporting sports as one of the main passion points for the communities underscoring our dedication to the development of sports in Kenya.