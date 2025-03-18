Club apologises after minute’s silence held for ex-player who is still alive

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 18 – A Bulgarian top-flight team has apologised for holding a minute’s silence for a former player, only to discover he is still alive.

Arda Kardzhali mourned Petko Ganchev before Sunday’s league game with Levski Sofia, with both teams lining up on the centre circle and bowing their heads in Ganchev’s honour.

However, before the game had ended, Arda posted on their Facebook page saying they had been misinformed.

“The management of PFC Arda would like to express a huge apology to the former Arda player Petko Ganchev and his relatives after the club received wrong information about his death,” the club wrote.

“We wish Petko Ganchev many more years of good health and to enjoy the success of Arda.”