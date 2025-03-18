Brahmbbatt Named Kenya 7s Mental Strength Coach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – Binny Brahmbbatt has been named the national men’s sevens team mental strength coach.

Brahmbbatt comes in with wealth of experience having worked with various teams within the country like CECAFA Championship winners Under 15 Team, Football Kenya Federation, KCB Rugby Men’s Athletes and Kenya National Women’s Rugby Team (Lionesses).

She has a Mental Strength Coaching Certificate from National Strength Conditioning Association (NSCA – USA).

She has also been a Mental Strength Coach to Diamond Football Club Athletes and Coaches since 2019-2023.

“I have also conducted capsule workshops for the Sports Authority of India’s hockey team in December 2021. I am a licensed and registered Counseling Psychologist (C&P/P/2685/1283) in Kenya, under the brand Binny Empowers, having almost a decade of experience working with adolescents, youth, professional athletes, coaches, and parents through individual and group sessions on their mental health, strength, and well-being,” said Binny.

She is also the Mental Strength Coach to Kenya Lionesses.

In the week before the Lionesses departure to Cape Town, Binny and the team conducted two sessions.

Last week on March 10th, she conducted her first workshop with the Kenya Shujaa.

“I hope to continue imparting mental strength skills amongst these incredible athletes and witness their growth as athletes combining Mental Strength Skills alongside their robust technical, physical skills.”