Brahmbbatt Named Kenya 7s Mental Strength Coach - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Rugby

Brahmbbatt Named Kenya 7s Mental Strength Coach

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – Binny Brahmbbatt has been named the national men’s sevens team mental strength coach.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Brahmbbatt comes in with wealth of experience having worked with various teams within the country like CECAFA Championship winners Under 15 Team, Football Kenya Federation, KCB Rugby Men’s Athletes and Kenya National Women’s Rugby Team (Lionesses).

She has a Mental Strength Coaching Certificate from National Strength Conditioning Association (NSCA – USA).

She has also been a Mental Strength Coach to Diamond Football Club Athletes and Coaches since 2019-2023.

“I have also conducted capsule workshops for the Sports Authority of India’s hockey team in December 2021. I am a licensed and registered Counseling Psychologist (C&P/P/2685/1283) in Kenya, under the brand Binny Empowers, having almost a decade of experience working with adolescents, youth, professional athletes, coaches, and parents through individual and group sessions on their mental health, strength, and well-being,” said Binny.

She is also the Mental Strength Coach to Kenya Lionesses.

In the week before the Lionesses departure to Cape Town, Binny and the team conducted two sessions.

Last week on March 10th, she conducted her first workshop with the Kenya Shujaa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I hope to continue imparting mental strength skills amongst these incredible athletes and witness their growth as athletes combining Mental Strength Skills alongside their robust technical, physical skills.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved