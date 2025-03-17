WRC Leading Drivers Savor Kenya’s Heritage Ahead of Gruelling Safari Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Three of the FIA World Rally Championship’s leading drivers swapped horsepower for a breathtaking wildlife encounter just days out from the third round of the 2025 season, Safari Rally Kenya.

Toyota GAZOO Racing’s Takamoto Katsuta, Hyundai Motorsport’s Adrien Fourmaux and M-Sport Ford’s Josh McErlean immersed themselves in the wonders of Africa on 15 and 16 March, taking in some of Kenya’s most iconic conservation projects in Nairobi.

Their adventure began at the world-renowned Sheldrick Wildlife Trust where they mingled with orphaned elephants and rhinos, each driver adopting an animal to support its rehabilitation back into the wild.

The trio then embarked on a Nairobi National Park safari, witnessing Africa’s famed wildlife up close, before rounding off the experience with a gourmet African brunch prepared by celebrated local chef Kiran Jethwa.

The visit underscored WRC’s commitment to highlighting the regions it visits and supporting conservation initiatives that protect local ecosystems.

“It was quite emotional as it brought us back to nature which I appreciated” exclaimed Frenchman Fourmaux. “I think the highlight for me was the elephants as it is quite unique. It was a pleasure to see one for the first time in my life and share time with them.”

“It was a great life experience to see the small elephants,” opined Katsuta.

“To see all the animals today [Sunday] in Nairobi National Park was also special. I have been four times in Kenya before but I have never had a proper safari experience, and the nice food with Chef [Jethwa] was amazing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“For sure, I have to come back with my two kids and share with them what I saw.”

WRC rookie McErlean added: “It’s been a pretty unique two days. Obviously going to the orphanage with the elephants – it is not so often you get to get so close to animals, and then getting to adopt one, that is special for anyone.”

Attention now shifts to the rally action, with round three of the WRC season roaring into life on Thursday (20 March) morning in Nairobi’s City Square, where crews will be flagged away in front of Kenyan dignitaries.

The rally then heads towards Naivasha, 90km north-east of the capital, for the first two competitive stages on the unforgiving African gravel.

-By WRC Website-