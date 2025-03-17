Mutua Triumphs at Kiambu Leg of 2025 NCBA Golf Series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KIAMBU, Kenya, Mar 17 – Lennox Mutua emerged as the overall winner at the latest leg of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series held at the scenic Kiambu Golf Club this past weekend.

Playing off handicap 21, Mutua posted an impressive net score of 67 to claim both the Overall Winner title and top honors in Division C, outshining a field of 140 golfers who turned up for the tournament.

In Division A, Caesar Mugo (HCP 9) walked away with top honors after registering a net score of 72.

Among the ladies, Carol Maina (HCP 31) secured the top spot with a net score of 73, ahead of Charity Njoroge (HCP 13), who finished as runner-up on 75.

Division B was fiercely contested, with Ken Kimathi (HCP 15) producing a fine round of net 69 to secure top position. Kimathi also doubled as the overall Men’s Winner.

He was followed by PK Kaburu, who carded net 72 on countback, while a five-way tie for third among Brian Otieno, Solomon Mugwe, Caesar Mugo, Peter Nganga, and Sammy Muriu—all with net 72—demonstrated the intensity of the competition.

The Staff category saw Tirus Mwithiga (HCP 13) claim victory with a solid net score of 71, while Robert Nganga emerged as the best Guest player after carding net 69 off handicap 19.

The prize for the best score on the First Nine went to William Muguima after carding a round of 33. Karanja Mbugua claimed the Second Nine prize on countback over GK Muiruri, with net 34.

The event, which marked the fourth leg of this year’s series, saw golfers from across the region compete for coveted slots to the Series Grand Finale later in the year.

Alongside the competitive play, excitement also built around the hole-in-one prize—a brand new JCB 3DX Backhoe loader construction machine, sponsored by JCB Ganatra, which was up for grabs at the designated par-3 eighth hole.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, NCBA Group MD John Gachora reflected on the progress of the series so far:

“We are now four legs into the 2025 NCBA Golf Series, and the journey so far has been fantastic. Each event has brought us closer to our customers and communities, and the level of engagement and competition has been great,” Gachora

As part of the tournament’s structure, the Overall Winner, Men’s Winner, Lady Winner, and Junior Winner from the Kiambu leg have now booked their spots to compete at the 2025 NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale, scheduled for later this year.

They join a growing list of top performers from across the country who are set to battle it out for ultimate honors in the series.

The NCBA Golf Series now shifts to the heart of Nairobi for its fifth leg, which will be held at the historic Kenya Railway Golf Club.