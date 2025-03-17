“Mpira ni akili, sio mwili”- Junior Starlets bullish ahead of Cameroon tie - Capital Sports
Junior Starlets players applaud the fans after their victory over Uganda.

“Mpira ni akili, sio mwili”- Junior Starlets bullish ahead of Cameroon tie

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Junior Starlets skipper Halima Imbachi says the team is beaming in confidence ahead of the final round of qualification for the 2026 FIFA Women’s World Cup, where a date with Cameroon awaits.

Starlets will face a tough Cameroon side, where a difficult duel awaits them, but the midfielder says the girls are not threatened by the fact that they will match up against a physically imposing side.

Cameroon progressed to the final round after edging out Ethiopia 6-2 on aggregate. Kenya played Ethiopia in the qualifiers for last year’s World Cup, and beat them 3-0 on aggregate.

“We have been watching their games against Ethiopia and we have already started preparing psychologically and mentally. We know they are big but we are not looking at that. Football is about the brains and not the size,” Imbachi said, looking ahead to the duel.

The Junior Starlets line up before the match against Uganda.

She added; “We will prepare well for the match and the coach will definitely give us everything we need. I know she has been analyzing them and she will give us the best strategy to win. Weare ready to face them.”

Coach Mildred Cheche has meanwhile also admitted that a tougher date awaits them, but the girls will give everything to qualify for the World Cup for the second time in a row.

The Junior Starlets technical bench.

“Cameroon is a physical team they are big, but we are taking one game at a time. We have a lot of work to do because we have to beef up the squad and we also have to work on our physicality but I believe the girls are able to do the job,” the tactician said.

The dates for the third round matches will be announced.

