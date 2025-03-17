M-PESA Jr.NBA Rift Valley Regional Finals: Uasin Gishu, Testimony Junior Schools Crowned Champions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ELDORET, Kenya, Mar 17 – Uasin Gishu Junior School (Boys) and Testimony Junior School (Girls) were crowned champions of the M-PESA Jr. NBA Rift Valley regional finals held on Sunday at the Uasin Gishu school courts in Eldoret.

In the boys’ contest, home team Uasin Gishu edged out Testimony Junior School from Kesses with a hard-fought 13-11 win. With the game tied at 11-11, Daniel Mwangi sank a clutch, buzzer-beating layup in the final second to seal the victory and send the visitors packing.

The girls’ finals was equally intense, as Testimony Junior School beat Uasin Gishu Junior School in a one-point thriller, clinching the title 18-17. Testimony Junior School (Girls) from Kesses, Eldoret – winners of the M-PESA Jr. NBA Rift Valley Tournament

The game was a defensive battle down the stretch, with Mary Tindi and Zawadi Agwanda of Uasin Gishu making a final push in the last five seconds, only to be denied by the rock-solid defense from Coach Barry Wycliff’s squad. The narrow loss left the home side visibly emotional.

“It has been an amazing tournament, giving our young players the chance to compete on a big basketball platform. I am extremely proud, especially having led both of my teams to the finals considering how tough and competitive this tournament was,” said Barry Wycliff, Head Coach of Testimony Junior School.

He added, “We secured the top spot in the girls’ category and finished runners-up in the boys’ division, which is something I am very happy about. The talent we have witnessed here is incredible, and if it’s properly nurtured, I believe Kenya has the potential to become a powerhouse in basketball.” Testimony School Eldoret defender(Left) applies pressure as Uasin Gishu player (right )scans the court to look for an open teammate to make a pass.

Uasin Gishu (Boys) had made it to the finals after seeing off their challengers Open Arm 14-10 in semis finals, while Testimony (Girls) had booked their spot in the finals after edging out their opponents Kipsinende 13-7 in a semi-final clash.

“I believe M-PESA, together with NBA Africa, are doing a fantastic job in supporting and nurturing basketball talent in the country. The level of talent we have witnessed over the past two days is remarkable, especially considering that most of these schools don’t have proper structures in place,” said Maurice Ouma, Head Coach, Uasin Gishu Junior School.

“It shows that if we start developing these young players early, invest in solid systems, and build partnerships like the one between M-PESA and NBA Africa, we can produce top-tier talent in this country. I am proud to have claimed the boys’ title and finished second in the girls’ contest, which I lost by just one point to Testimony.”

The winners from both teams walked away with smartphones and airtime courtesy of Safaricom M-PESA.

Each team that participated in the tournament also got a basketball courtesy of the NBA Africa. Christine Losike of Uasin Gishu Junior School defends fiercely as Debora Asike of Testimony School dribbles past her in an intense M-PESA JR NBA Rift Valley regional finals played at Uasin Gishu School courts in Eldoret.

Securing third place were Kapkoi Junior School (boys) and AIC Lelmokwo Junior School (girls), who defeated Open Arms and Kipsinende Junior School respectively in the playoff rounds.

“Rift Valley has been a standout region. We have witnessed incredible turnout and impressive skill sets. The future of basketball in Kenya is promising, and with our ongoing partnership with M-PESA, we are committed to uncovering and nurturing talent across every region,” said Kita Matungulu, NBA Africa Director of Basketball Operations.

“Next up is Kisumu, and we expect to see more of great upcoming basketball talents like what we have experienced in the last tournaments.”

The two-day tournament saw 40 teams comprising 450 players from Rift Valley counties take part in the event. Beyond the on-court action, Safaricom integrated financial literacy sessions through M-PESA Go, which saw the young players equipped with essential financial management skills.

With Nairobi, Coast and Rift Valley regions wrapped up, the M-PESA Jr. NBA tournament now heads to Kisumu next weekend, March 22nd – 23rd 2025, at Kenyatta Sports Ground.