Legendary Eliud Kipchoge to race Sydney Marathon - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Eliud Kipchoge during the interview with Capital Sports at his Eldoret home. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Athletics

Legendary Eliud Kipchoge to race Sydney Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Two-time Olympic marathon gold medallist Eliud Kipchoge will head Down Under to compete at the TCS Sydney Marathon – a World Athletics Platinum Label road race – on Sunday 31 August.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kipchoge is relishing the prospect of racing the TCS Sydney Marathon, which will also mark the event’s debut as part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors series.

“I am so excited,” said the former world record-holder. “This is not only my first time racing the TCS Sydney Marathon, but also my first time running in Oceania. Competing in Australia is a huge opportunity for me. Sydney looks like a stunning city with so many iconic sights. It’s going to be a new and special experience for me.

“I’ve been to many places to share my vision of making this world a running world. As I’ve never been to Australia before, I want to help make Australia a running nation.”

The Kenyan distance running legend, who reports that he has been training well, has an impressive record of 16 victories from 21 official marathon races. This includes 11 wins in World Marathon Majors and an unbeaten streak of 10 marathons between 2014 and 2019.

He claimed back-to-back Olympic marathon titles in 2016 and 2021. Having broken the world marathon record twice, Kipchoge currently holds the second-fastest marathon time in history with a personal best of 2:01:09. He also owns five of the 13 fastest marathon times ever recorded.

Prior to racing in Sydney, Kipchoge will compete at the TCS London Marathon on Sunday 27 April.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved