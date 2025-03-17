Legendary Eliud Kipchoge to race Sydney Marathon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Two-time Olympic marathon gold medallist Eliud Kipchoge will head Down Under to compete at the TCS Sydney Marathon – a World Athletics Platinum Label road race – on Sunday 31 August.

Kipchoge is relishing the prospect of racing the TCS Sydney Marathon, which will also mark the event’s debut as part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors series.

“I am so excited,” said the former world record-holder. “This is not only my first time racing the TCS Sydney Marathon, but also my first time running in Oceania. Competing in Australia is a huge opportunity for me. Sydney looks like a stunning city with so many iconic sights. It’s going to be a new and special experience for me.

“I’ve been to many places to share my vision of making this world a running world. As I’ve never been to Australia before, I want to help make Australia a running nation.”

The Kenyan distance running legend, who reports that he has been training well, has an impressive record of 16 victories from 21 official marathon races. This includes 11 wins in World Marathon Majors and an unbeaten streak of 10 marathons between 2014 and 2019.

He claimed back-to-back Olympic marathon titles in 2016 and 2021. Having broken the world marathon record twice, Kipchoge currently holds the second-fastest marathon time in history with a personal best of 2:01:09. He also owns five of the 13 fastest marathon times ever recorded.

Prior to racing in Sydney, Kipchoge will compete at the TCS London Marathon on Sunday 27 April.