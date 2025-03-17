Kenyans Kipchumba, Lokedi Reign Supreme At NYC Half

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK, USA, Mar 17 – Records were broken at Sunday’s 2025 United Airlines NYC Half—the largest in event and New York Road Runners half marathon history with more than 28,500 finishers—as Kenyans Abel Kipchumba and Sharon Lokedi captured the men’s and women’s open division titles in event record times.

Produced by nonprofit New York Road Runners (NYRR), the United Airlines NYC Half has been the world’s premier half marathon for nearly two decades and took athletes on a tour of Brooklyn and Manhattan, running over the Brooklyn Bridge for the first time in NYRR history.

With more than 28,600 finishers, the 2025 United Airlines NYC Half rewrote history, officially becoming the nonprofit’s largest half marathon in its 67-year history. March 16, 2025: The 2025 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon is held in New York City. The course starts in Brooklyn and ends in Central Park in Manhattan. The scene at the finish line. (Photo by Amy Roberts for New York Road Runners.)

Kipchumba, who won last year’s United Airlines NYC Half during his first-ever trip to New York City, stormed to victory again in an event record time of 59:09, running away from U.S.

“When I was coming for this second half marathon [in] New York, I was training for a marathon. I was well prepared … because you must prepare your psychology … Today the field was so strong, that told me to push more, and then I ran that 59:09,” Kipchumba said on NYRR Set the Pace Presented by Peloton.

Lokedi, the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon champion, surged in the final miles to take a commanding victory in an event record 1:07:04.

She was joined on the podium by U.S. Olympian Fiona O’Keeffe—her first race since the 2024 Paris Olympic Marathon and the second fastest time by an American woman in race history—and British Olympian Calli Hauger-Thackery, who took bronze in the women’s half marathon at the 2024 European Athletics Championships.

O’Keeffe and Hauger-Thackery ran 1:07:46 and 1:07:49, respectively.

“I’m so glad to have come with a win and, in a very magical race in a very magical place and…the course was awesome,” Lokedi said on NYRR Set the Pace Presented by Peloton after her victory. “Honestly, I feel like every time I’m out here…It just brings something out of me.”