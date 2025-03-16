WRC’s New Tyre To Debut Kenyan Gravel As Officials Predict Wet Safari Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – Hankook’s debut as WRC’s new tyre supplier this season will deliberately be one of the most decisive facets for crews in the upcoming WRC Safari Rally Kenya (March 19-23) which will count towards the third round of the FIA global series.

And with a likelihood of a wet and muddy race weekend, drivers could face an acid test as the Hankook makes it’s debut as the official tyre supplier on the world’s toughest motor rally event.

Clerk of the course George Mwangi is happy that heavens have finally opened adding that it will be even more exciting with Hankook on board as the new tyre supplier for the WRC.

“The rains are here with us and we want them to continue into the race weekend, its only a few days that we had a landslide in one of the sections, at the Geothermal, but that’s being addressed and its nothing to worry about. All drivers will be in the same tyres that have never been used before on Safari,” said Mwangi.

With the coming of Hankook to the Kenyan rallying scene, crews are eager to break new ground, but it will be interesting how it’s use pans out, by and large.

“Hankook will be new for everyone, so, when a new tyre supplier comes in, you exoect challenges, as all and sundry don’t know what to expect, even the drivers don’t know what to expect from the tyre, so this adds some zest to event’s dynamics,” Mwangi explained.

He quipped: “But then again, the big boys must have done their research, so we don’t expect any tyre issues.”

The Korean tyre firm took over as WRC’s control tyre supplier this year following the end of Pirelli’s four-year stint, which ended with the 2024 season.

Hankook developed a wide range of asphalt, gravel and snow tyres throughout 2024 that have been used in the season-opening Rallye Monte Carlo and the snow and ice Rally Sweden.

This year’s Safari rally week begins with reconnaissance on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, drivers head to Sleeping Warrior for the designated 5km Shakedown Stage.

Rally proper revs-off on Thursday with ceremonial start at City Hall Way and two speed tests at Kasarani (SSS) and Mzabibu before the cars overnight at Wildlife Research Training Institute (WRTI).

“We have not discarded KICC from the itinerary. KICC is still the Holding Point of the cars when they come from Kasarani. City Hall Way is more accessible and we are just going back in time, in the early days the East African Safari used to be flagged off at City Hall. So we felt that City Hall Way would give the regular spectators a chance to view the cars at close quarters more than KICC.”

On Friday, cars proceed to Kedong which is one of the signature speed tests of the Safari given the rigors of the volcanic ash soil dust better known to crews and fans as ‘fesh fesh’ dust.

Saturday cars the rally traffic will traverse the iconic Soysambu, Sleeping Warrior and Elementeita. The rally culminates on Sunday with Hell’s Gate Power Stage.