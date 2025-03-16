Weusi FC Wins 17th Edition of Odibets KOX 5 Aside Tournament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – The 17th edition of the KOX5Aside tournament took place in Malindi this weekend with an impressive line-up of 24 teams from across the country competing for the title.

Kicking off shortly after 10 am, the tournament progressed through a thrilling series of rounds—from the initial round of 24 through to the round of 16, quarterfinals, and semi-finals, culminating in an intense final match.

Weusi FC emerged as the champions making this the team’s second tournament win.

The tournament finale was graced by Alex Muange alias ‘Sir Alexas’, the KOX tournament founder and the Odibets team, who praised the teams for their skill, and the growing level of competition that has brought the event to a success over the years.

During last year’s KOX tournament, Theeka FC beat No Name FC 2-0 to lift the 16th edition of the KOX 5-Aside football tournament that had been hosted in Nairobi.

For more details on upcoming tournaments and sports betting, visit Odibets.