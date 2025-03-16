Weusi FC Wins 17th Edition of Odibets KOX 5 Aside Tournament - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Weusi FC Wins 17th Edition of Odibets KOX 5 Aside Tournament

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – The 17th edition of the KOX5Aside tournament took place in Malindi this weekend with an impressive line-up of 24 teams from across the country competing for the title.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kicking off shortly after 10 am, the tournament progressed through a thrilling series of rounds—from the initial round of 24 through to the round of 16, quarterfinals, and semi-finals, culminating in an intense final match.

Weusi FC emerged as the champions making this the team’s second tournament win.

The tournament finale was graced by Alex Muange alias ‘Sir Alexas’, the KOX tournament founder and the Odibets team, who praised the teams for their skill, and the growing level of competition that has brought the event to a success over the years.

During last year’s KOX tournament, Theeka FC beat No Name FC 2-0 to lift the 16th edition of the KOX 5-Aside football tournament that had been hosted in Nairobi.

For more details on upcoming tournaments and sports betting, visit Odibets.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved