Kenya Power Lights Up 2025 WRC Safari Rally As President Ruto Gives Event A Thumbs Up - Capital Sports
President William Ruto posing for a photo at State House ahead of the 2025 WRC Safari Rally.

Motorsport

Kenya Power Lights Up 2025 WRC Safari Rally As President Ruto Gives Event A Thumbs Up

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – Ahead of the 2025 WRC Safari Rally set to rev-off on Friday, March 20, Kenya Power has come on board to illuminate key centers at the prestigious global event.

Speaking at State House Saturday after briefing President William Ruto, Kenya Power Lighting Company Managing Director Dr. (Eng.) Joseph Siror in the company of WRC Safari Rally CEO, Charles Gacheru, announced that the Company is this year’s official Safari Rally ‘Lighting Partner’.

President William Ruto (Left) with Kenya Power Managing Director Dr. (Eng.) Joseph Siror inside an electric car.

The partnership will see the company power the Service Centre at the Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI) to ensure continuous operations, making it more comfortable for rally drivers to service their race cars.

“We will also partially light up the Safari Rally Village at Morendat Farm, where we will showcase how the Company is driving e-mobility and promoting the adoption of e-cooking,” Kenya Power boss Siror said.

During the State House visit, the President was also briefed on the various strategies the Company is adopting to support the growth of electric motorisation in the country.

President William Ruto (Left) in the company of WRC Safari CEO Charlse Gacheru during a visit at State House.

So far, Kenya Power has acquired 11 electric vehicles and installed two public charging stations.

President Ruto challenged Kenya Power to work towards greening its entire fleet.

It’s all set for the WRC Safari Rally 2025 after the arrival of top competitor Toyota, who have claimed top spot since the return of the event to Kenya in 2019, and Hyundai containers at Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI) — the nerve centre of the week-long competition.

The event proper will rev-off with the ceremonial start along City Hall with the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) serving as the holding area for the cars.

As is the norm, the world’s toughest rally has attracted the who-is-who in the motorsports world, including defending champion Kalle Rovanpera, Belgian Thierry Neuville, and current leader of WRC standings, Elfyn Evans, among others.

