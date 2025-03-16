Junior Starlets slay Uganda, stand 180 minutes to another World Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – Substitute Brenda Achieng’s six-minute brace and Joan Ogola’s early opener did the magic for Kenya’s Junior Starlets as they beat Uganda 3-0 on the afternoon and 5-0 on aggregate to move one step closer to a second successive FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup qualification.

Having comfortably won the first leg 2-0 in Kampala last weekend, the Kenyan girls just needed to avoid defeat at home to book a place in the final qualification round.

They did so, winning by a slim margin to book Cameroon in the third and final qualification step towards the next showpiece to be staged in Morocco next year.

Starlets had a brilliant start to the game, and Ogolla found the back of the net when she raced through to a ball looped behind the defense before beating her marker for strength and slashing a low shot into the net.

Ogolla came close to making it 2-0 four minutes later when she pounced on a loose ball inside the area after Patience Asiko’s initial effort was blocked. However, her effort flew straight into the keeper’s arms.

Starlets continued to trouble the Ugandan backline with their direct play, but were not lucky with a second goal. Junior Starlets players line up before their match against Uganda.

Uganda didn’t have many shots at goal despite trying to break the Kenyan backline with their smooth passing. Their best efforts at goal were off a pair of captain Agnes Nabukenya’s freekicks, but both flew over the bar.

In the second half, Kenya sought to start with as much pace as they did in the first. Lindey Weey Atieno had a moment of brilliant when she looped the ball over her marker before unleashing a powerful volley from distance, but the Ugandan keeper parried it behind for a corner.

In quick succession there was another opportunity when Asiko made a spirited run on the left before slapping in an inviting low cross into the area, but Edinah Nasipwondi miscued her effort from three yards out.

With Uganda attempting to keep the ball and try find an opening, Starlets were comfortable keeping them at arm’s length and the visitors seldom raided keeper Velma Abwire’s area.

Loyce Komugisha had two attempts, one handled by the keeper while the second was way over target.

Kenya injected the pace towards the end and with three minutes left doubled the lead. Two substitutes combined, JoyAngela Valencia making a run on the right before slashing a low cross that Achieng swept home from the near post.

Achieng was not done yet as some brilliant individual play saw her dribble past three markers before beating the keeper at her near post again.

The third goal was the final nail on Uganda’s coffin, as Starlets earned a comfortable victory.