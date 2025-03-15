Sheghu, Gatimu Among Five Drivers Powered By Shell Ahead Of WRC Safari Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – As the world’s most challenging rally returns to Kenya’s breathtaking landscapes, Vivo Energy Kenya, the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, has announced a significant motorsport sponsorship for five crews ahead of the 2025 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally.

This partnership underscores Shell’s longstanding commitment to motorsport excellence, highlighting the company’s dedication to fostering local talent in Kenya’s vibrant rally scene featuring Pauline Sheghu, Linet Ayuko, Caroline Gatimu, Tinashe Gatimu, Rajveer Thethy, Shabaz Anwar, Isa Amwari, Denis Mwenda, Timothy Kinoti, who will power their engines with Shell Fuel during the event.

The sponsorship focuses on supporting a diverse group of talented drivers who are set to make their mark on both the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) and the prestigious WRC Safari Rally.

Leading this impressive roster is experienced Pauline Sheghu, who will make history as the first female crew to participate in the Africa Rally Championship.

Accompanied by her navigator, Linet Ayuko, the duo represents a significant milestone for women in African motorsport.

“We are incredibly honoured to carry the Shell colours into this historic event,” said Pauline Sheghu.

“This sponsorship provides us with world-class fuel performance that gives us confidence as we tackle some of the most challenging terrain in rally racing. Breaking barriers for women in motorsport isn’t just about participating—it’s about competing at the highest level.”

The Shell-sponsored lineup also features the mother-daughter team of Caroline Gatimu and Tinashe Gatimu, showcasing the family bonds that run deep in Kenya’s rally community.

Rounding out the sponsored crews is the dynamic pairing of Rajveer Thethy, navigated by Shabaz Anwar whose technical expertise and fearless driving style have made them fan favourites in the Second round of the Shell Autocross Championship.

Mark Senteu, Vivo Energy Kenya Commercial Manager, expressed his enthusiasm for the decades-long partnership during the official announcement.

“At Shell, we believe in the perfect synergy between premium fuels and peak performance. These crews exemplify the determination, skill, and passion that define both the Safari Rally and our brand values. Our fuel will provide them with the reliability and performance edge needed to conquer the notorious Safari Rally conditions.”

“The Safari Rally is more than a sporting event for Kenya—it’s part of our national identity and a significant economic driver,” added Senteu. “Through our sponsorship, we’re not just supporting these incredible drivers; we’re investing in the future of Kenyan motorsport and the communities that make this event possible.”

In addition to supporting these talented crews, Shell has formed a strategic partnership with JCB Ganatra to enhance the iconic Kasarani Super Special Stage. JCB Ganatra CEO Altaf Ganatra said the collaboration has transformed the stage into an even more spectacular arena, incorporating challenging new features that will test the limits of both drivers and machines.

“The Kasarani Super Special Stage has always been a highlight for fans, bringing the rally experience close to Nairobi; with Shell, we’ve been able to elevate this experience, creating a stage that showcases the raw power and precision of these incredible machines and their skilled drivers, ” said Altaf.

The WRC Safari Rally Kenya has earned its reputation as the world’s toughest rally for good reason. Drivers will face everything from scorching heat to sudden downpours, navigating terrain that shifts from high-speed sections to treacherous mud pits in an instant.

The infamous “fesh-fesh” dust—fine as talcum powder but destructive to engines—adds another layer of challenge.

“What makes the Safari Rally special is its unpredictability,” noted Linet Ayuko. “One moment you’re pushing through thick mud, the next you’re creating dust clouds visible from kilometres away. Having Shell’s fuel and technical support gives us confidence that our engines can withstand these extreme conditions.”

As clouds of dust and splashes of mud await the drivers, the excitement continues to build throughout Kenya. From the ceremonial start in Nairobi to the challenging stages in the Great Rift Valley, Safari Rally promises once again to live up to its legendary status.

With Shell’s premium fuels powering their dreams, Pauline Sheghu, Linet Ayuko, the Gatimu family team, and Rajveer Thethy with Shabaz Anwar are poised to make their mark on this historic event. Their participation, backed by Vivo Energy Kenya’s commitment to excellence, represents the perfect fusion of Kenya’s rally heritage and the future of the sport.

The WRC Safari Rally Kenya revs off with the Kasarani Super Special Stage after the ceremonial flag off, where fans will get their first glimpse of these Shell-sponsored crews as they begin their quest to conquer Africa’s ultimate rally challenge.