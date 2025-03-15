Odibets CSR Initiative: Empowering Minds and Greenifying Malindi - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Odibets CSR Initiative: Empowering Minds and Greenifying Malindi

Published

MALINDI, Kenya, Mar 15 – As part of their commitment to corporate social responsibility, One of Kenya’s fastest growing sports betting companies, Odibets, through their OdiMtaani initiative, recently visited Malindi Main Prison and made a significant contribution to the rehabilitation and education of the inmates.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We have today donated stationery to support their learning and personal development of inmates here at the Malindi Main Prison,” said Odibets head of marketing Bennito Muriithi as he handed over the stationery to Inmates and Wardens at the facility.

In addition, the company took a step towards a greener future by planting over 100 trees at the prison.

“Trees are life, If you plant a tree today you secure our children’s future,” said Odibets Influencer Obienji who is known for his funny football related skits.

The betting firm didn’t stop there. They also visited Malindi High School, where they planted an additional 100+ trees.

“At Odibets, we believe in making a positive impact on both individuals and the environment. Together, we can create a brighter and greener tomorrow,” said Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved