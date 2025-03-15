Gor Mahia Sink Bandari To Climb Third In FKF PL Table

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia moved up to third in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKFPL) standings after winning 2-0 against Coastal side Bandari FC on Saturday.

In other fixtures, Talanta FC held hosts Kakamega Homeboyz to a goalless draw, Mohammed Bajaber netted a brace as Police FC thrashed Murang’a Seal 3-1 to open a one-point lead at the top of the table.

KCB FC beat Ulinzi Stars 1-0 while in the early kick-off Kariobangi Sharks beat Mathare United 3-1.