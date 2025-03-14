Uasin Gishu High School to host M-PESA Jr. NBA Rift Valley Regional games

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – The M-PESA Jr. NBA tournament makes its next stop in Rift Valley, with Uasin Gishu High School set to host the highly anticipated regional finals this weekend.

A total of 40 teams, featuring 480 boys and girls, are expected to hit the court, battling for the championship in a series of 5-on-5 games.

Ahead of the weekend games, Safaricom CEO Dr. Peter Ndegwa said,

“This weekend, we expect to empower over 400 young people from Rift Valley region by equipping them with essential financial literacy skills. So far, our visits to the last two regions, Nairobi and the Coast, have been a great success. I believe programs like these are crucial for young people from an early age,” Ndegwa said.

He added, “This initiative is about building champions both on and off the court, nurturing sporting talent while preparing the next generation for financial independence.”

The Rift Valley Regional Games come a week after the Coast Regional Finals, where Aga Khan Academy and Umoja Junior School from Changamwe clinched top honours.

In the Nairobi regionals, played two weeks ago, St. John’s Junior School from Korogocho and Olympic Junior School were victorious.

The winners in both the boys’ and girls’ categories will be awarded smartphones and airtime courtesy of Safaricom’s M-PESA. Outstanding players will be scouted to attend the Top 100 elite basketball development camp in April.

The M-PESA Jr. NBA program is designed to provide basketball development and financial literacy training to more than 10,000 boys and girls across Kenya.

The tournament heads to Eldoret this weekend. Kisumu will follow next weekend.

The regional tournaments will culminate in a national tournament, which will be held in collaboration with the National Secondary School games.