Tusker hope Cup exit can inspire FKF Premier League title hunt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – Tusker FC coach Charles Okere is hopeful that the club can use the hurt of being eliminated from the FKF Cup to fuel their charge for the Premier League title, with 11 matches to play.

The brewers became the first Premier League club to be eliminated from the Cup, after they were beaten 5-4 on post-match penalties by second tier league leaders Nairobi United in the round of 32.

And, speaking to Telecomasia.net, coach Okere says they want to channel that hurt and disappointment to fuel their ambitions to win a 14th FKF Premier League title.

“It was very heartbreaking honestly to bow out of the Cup. It was one of our season’s targets to win both the Cup and the league title. We had a good chance to progress in the Cup but we did not have a good game against Nairobi United. It is hurting, it is painful but we have to put that behind our backs. We now have to channel that frustration and use it as energy to push us into the fight for the FKF Premier League title. We have made it known to the players that we now have to give our all to win the league,” Okere said.

Tusker are on 41 points, one behind leaders Police FC and two ahead of defending champions Gor Mahia who have one match to play.

They face off with Posta Rangers on Friday evening at the Dandora Stadium, hunting for maximum points that could possibly hoist them top of the standings.

Tusker have picked five consecutive draws, four of them 0-0, and Okere is hopeful that his strikers can start firing once again.

They will be without top scorer Ryan Ogam for this game, with the 15-goal striker being sidelined with a knee problem. However, Ogam has not been himself since the brewers blocked a move to Algerian side USM Alger in the mid-season transfer window.

Ogam has only scored once this year, the second goal in the 2-1 Cup win over Gucha Youth. He had erstwhile scored 15 goals in 13 first leg matches, but the foiled transfer seemed to have swayed his momentum and focus.

With Ogam out Tusker will have to rely on other goalscorers to end their horrid performance infront of goal.