Rashford returns as Tuchel names first England squad

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 14 – Aston Villa forward Marcus Rashford has been named in Thomas Tuchel’s first squad as England manager.

Rashford last played for England in a friendly against Brazil in March 2024 but has impressed since joining Villa on loan from Manchester United in January.

Newcastle defender Dan Burn and Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly are in line for debuts after receiving their first call up.

England start their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup with a double-header at Wembley against Albania and Latvia on Friday, 21 and Monday, 24 March respectively (both 19:45 GMT kick-offs).

Rashford is yet to score at Villa but has chipped in with four assists as he seeks to get his career back on track.

The 27-year-old has won 60 caps for England, scoring eight goals, but fell out of favour with then manager Gareth Southgate following a drop-off in form at Manchester United.

He was omitted from the Euro 2024 squad, where England were beaten in the final by Spain, while he also missed out on the 2024-25 Nations League campaign.

In 2020, Tuchel, who was in charge of Paris St-Germain, called Rashford a “big threat” and joked he was a “bit annoying” before a match against Manchester United in the Champions League.

Burn has not featured for England at any level but has been a regular and consistent performer for Newcastle.

The 32-year-old offers versatility given he can play in the centre of defence or at left-back.

Lewis-Skelly, 18, only made his senior competitive debut for Arsenal in September but has emerged as a significant player the Gunners.

He has primarily been deployed at left-back but can also operate in midfield and has made 25 appearances this season.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah are also hoping to win their first caps for the senior side.

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke returned from two months out injured on Sunday, playing the full game in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, and has been included ahead of Aston Villa frontman Ollie Watkins.

As well as looking to youth, Tuchel has also recalled a senior figure with Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson in the 26-man squad.

Henderson, 34, made his senior debut for the national side under the last non-English manager – Fabio Capello – in 2010 and last featured against Malta in November 2023.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, loan from Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa, loan from Manchester United), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)