Rashford returns as Tuchel names first England squad - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Marcus Rashford

Football

Rashford returns as Tuchel names first England squad

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 14 – Aston Villa forward Marcus Rashford has been named in Thomas Tuchel’s first squad as England manager.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rashford last played for England in a friendly against Brazil in March 2024 but has impressed since joining Villa on loan from Manchester United in January.

Newcastle defender Dan Burn and Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly are in line for debuts after receiving their first call up.

England start their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup with a double-header at Wembley against Albania and Latvia on Friday, 21 and Monday, 24 March respectively (both 19:45 GMT kick-offs).

Rashford is yet to score at Villa but has chipped in with four assists as he seeks to get his career back on track.

The 27-year-old has won 60 caps for England, scoring eight goals, but fell out of favour with then manager Gareth Southgate following a drop-off in form at Manchester United.

He was omitted from the Euro 2024 squad, where England were beaten in the final by Spain, while he also missed out on the 2024-25 Nations League campaign.

In 2020, Tuchel, who was in charge of Paris St-Germain, called Rashford a “big threat” and joked he was a “bit annoying” before a match against Manchester United in the Champions League.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Burn has not featured for England at any level but has been a regular and consistent performer for Newcastle.

The 32-year-old offers versatility given he can play in the centre of defence or at left-back.

Lewis-Skelly, 18, only made his senior competitive debut for Arsenal in September but has emerged as a significant player the Gunners.

He has primarily been deployed at left-back but can also operate in midfield and has made 25 appearances this season.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah are also hoping to win their first caps for the senior side.

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke returned from two months out injured on Sunday, playing the full game in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, and has been included ahead of Aston Villa frontman Ollie Watkins.

As well as looking to youth, Tuchel has also recalled a senior figure with Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson in the 26-man squad.

Henderson, 34, made his senior debut for the national side under the last non-English manager – Fabio Capello – in 2010 and last featured against Malta in November 2023.

England squad

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, loan from Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa, loan from Manchester United), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved