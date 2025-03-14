Over 200 Golfers Entered For Kiambu Leg Of NCBA Golf Series this Weekend - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Junior golfer Maryam Mwakitawa in action during the launch of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series at the Kenya Railway Golf Club on January 14.

Golf

Over 200 Golfers Entered For Kiambu Leg Of NCBA Golf Series this Weekend

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – Kiambu Golf Club is set to host the latest leg of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series Saturday as the tournament returns for its fourth qualifier event of the year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Around 200 golfers are expected to tee-off in a fiercely competitive round, where up for grabs will be slots to the series Grand Finale later in the year—and, for the first time ever, a brand-new JCB Backhoe Loader, Model 3DX construction machine as a hole-in-one prize.

The machine will be awarded to any golfer who manages to make a hole-in-one at the designated par-3 eighth hole during the tournament.

The new incentive is made possible through a partnership between NCBA and construction and agricultural equipment dealer JCB Ganatra Plant and Equipment ltd, who will be offering the high-performance machines as hole-in-one prizes at the tournaments on the 2025 NCBA Golf Series calendar.

Speaking ahead of the Kiambu tournament, Lennox Mugambi, NCBA’s Group Director for Asset Finance and Business Solutions, said;

“We’re incredibly excited to head to Kiambu Golf Club this weekend, and even more so with the added thrill of the hole-in-one challenge now in play.”

“The chance to win a state-of-the-art machine by hitting a hole-in-one brings some level of excitement to the series, and we’re confident it will elevate the experience for both seasoned golfers and newcomers.”

On his part, Altaf Ganatra, Managing Director at JCB Ganatra Plant and Equipment ltd, said the collaboration is a perfect alignment of shared values between the two institutions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We’re proud to be part of the NCBA Golf Series and even prouder to kick things off with the hole-in-one prize at the Kiambu leg. This machine is a symbol of strength, reliability, and progress—values we see reflected not just in NCBA, but also in the spirit of golf itself.”

The addition of the hole-in-one prize adds an extra layer of thrill to what is already one of the region’s most dynamic amateur golf circuits.

The 2025 NCBA Golf Series, which teed-off in January, will span 41 qualifier events across golf courses in Kenya and the East African region.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved