NPCA T20 Play-Off: Swamis, Kanbis Meet In Qualifier 1, As Sikhs, Sir Ali Face Off In Eliminator

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – The wait is over and all systems go as Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Twenty20 play offs begin at various venues.

The play-offs are being played in accordance with the Indian Premier League (IPL) format with the big match this weekend being Qualifier 1 pitting League leaders Swamibapa A and second placed Kanbis A at the Sikh Union Nairobi grounds.

The Eliminator, a preserve of the third and fourth placed teams, see the Gurdeep “Sunny” Singh led Sir Ali Muslim Club A and Sukhdeep Singh’s Sikh Union A square it off at Ruaraka.

We have witnessed good all-round cricket over the past 8 weeks and now are heading towards the business end of the tournament which we know will be fiercely contested between the teams that have qualified as they are all good quality sides, quipped the NPCA Hon Secretary Narendra Patel, when asked about the quality of play this weekend.

“The top four finishers at the conclusion of the league segment of the competition head into the play offs. This weekend’s matches will be entertaining for various reasons, for one each team would strive to outdo their crease adversaries and then again, the star-studded nature for the awakened will also shape the play offs,” said NK.

The Rushabh Patel led Swamibapa A will field the likes of Sachin Gill one their trusted and prolific all-rounders on their team’s batting order.

On a good day, Sachin has been known to ride at a crest of the wave scoring significantly on the ball and bat.

Another player to watch in the Swamis stable will be Vraj Patel who was named the man of the match in his team’s closing match in which they defeated Nairobi Gymkhana by 24 runs. Wicket keeper Dhwanil Patel is also expected to stand out for the Swamis.

Commenting on their rivalry with Kanbis A, Swamibapa’ s Sachin Gill said: “I think this weekend decides if we play the final or not so I think it’s the most important one for us as a team…and all the best teams are in the knockouts, so here is nothing easy. So, we need to play our best cricket to get over the line.”

Kanbis A, on the other hand, boasts an array of stars led by highflying Dhiren Gondaria. Gondaria’s hard hitting antics have positioned him among the best batsmen in the NPCA ranks.

Dhiren is currently ranked second in the NPCA leaderboard with 539 runs against Stray Lion’s Simon Ssesazi (544 runs).

The Kanbis A’s top order has openers Dhiren and Hiren Kabariya and Pushpak Kerai.

Kanbis’ middle order is equally formidable comprising dangerman Sachin Bhudiya, veteran Rakep Patel and Nelson Mandela Odhiambo.

Asked about his team’s prospects in the Eliminator against Sir Ali A, Sikh’s skipper Sukhdeep Singh said:

“Our team approach is going to be simple. We just want to play good cricket and give our best. And we are aware if we do well in all 3 departments, we shall be the victorious side of the tournament. We want to take one game at a time and concentrate as we know our opponents. The first step is Sir Ali and we are well prepared for that both mentally and technically, hoping to get positive results this weekend.”

The winner between Swamis and Kanbis will earn a direct qualification to the NPCA T20 League final. The loser in Qualifier 1 will meet the winner of the Eliminator in a decisive match (Qualifier 2) that holds the key to the second slot of the final.

Meanwhile, Division One League matches continue this weekend at various venues well in time for the play offs. Division Two category heads to the quarters this weekend.

SATURDAY FIXTURES

SUPER DIVISION

QUALIFIER 1: Swamibapa A vs Kanbis A (Sikh Union Nairobi) ELIMINATOR: Sir Ali A vs Sikh Union A (Ruaraka SC)

DIVISION ONE

OBUYA A vs Stray Lions B (Lenana) SCLPS YL B vs Ruaraka B (Jamhuri)

DIVISION TWO

Nrb Jaffrey’s vs GI B (Jaffreys)

SUNDAY FIXTURES

SUPER DIVISION

QUALIFIER 2: Winner Eliminator vs Loser Qualifier 1 (Nrb Jaffrey’s)

DIVISION ONE

Stray Lions B vs Ruaraka B (Sir Ali) Swamibapa B vs Obuya A (Jamhuri)

DIVISION TWO QUARTERS

Wolves A vs Stray Lions D (Gymkhana)

Legends A vs Wolves B (Ruaraka)

Gymkhana B vs SCLPS YL Development (Jamhuri)

Stray Lions C/Jaffreys vs Swamibapa Development (Sikh Union