Volleyball Tournament Held In Nyeri To Cub Illicit Brews and Drugs

NYERI, Kenya, Mar 13 – As a way of fighting consumption of illicit brews and drugs among youths in Othaya constituency, an entrepreneur served-off a volleyball tournament aimed at dissuading young people from the vice.

The tournament held over the weekend, at Gatugi village, saw 14 teams consisting four women groups fight for honours.

Speaking during the event, Edmourd Gathiru, says apart from playing the game, the youths will also receive tips on how to avoid drugs and enjoy responsible lives.

“I want to urge youths to take advantage of this tournament so that they can learn from professionals on how to fight these vices infact, I challenge other leaders to follow suit and save this generation,” said Githiru.

During the tournament, Gitugi VC won the men event followed by Magomano while Giakaru VC took third position.

In the Ladies category, Giakaru VC won followed by Gitugi VC while Kaharo VC took third position.

-By Joseph Kinyua –