Reprieve for ‘Sasha’ as SDT halts suspension as KRU chair

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 13, 2025 – The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) has temporarily halted last week’s suspension of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chair Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai by the board of directors.

In a ruling issued March 12 (Wednesday), SDT acting chair Njeri Onyango said the board should not suspend or remove Mutai from office until a case brought before the tribunal by the chair be heard and determined.

“The Tribunal hereby directs and orders as follows: that a conservatory order be issue (d) re(s)training the Respondent (board of directors) whether acting directly or through third parties, agents, and/or proxies, from suspending, terminating, removing from office or otherwise interfering with the Appellants’ (Mutai) subsisting tenure as Chair of the Respondent for a period of seven (7) days or further pending orders of the Hearing Panel, pending the service, hearing and determination of this Application,” Onyango said.

Furthermore, the acting chair has designated the matter for mentioning on March 19 (Wednesday next week) and for further directions.

“That the Respondents do file their Responses to the Appeal by 5.00pm on or by 18th March 2025…that this matter shall be mentioned on the 19th March 2025 at 2:30pm before the Tribunal for further directions,” the acting chair said in her ruling.

The ‘coup d’etat at the container’ occurred on Friday last week when KRU secretary general Raymond Olendo released a statement indicating that an emergency board of meeting – conducted a day before – had resolved to suspend Mutai pending its annual general meeting (AGM) on March 24.

A motion of no confidence presented by Homeboyz RFC – to be discussed at the AGM – outlined a raft of offenses that Mutai is accused of committing.

They include abuse of authority and financial mismanagement; unilateral appointments and operational failures; interference in disciplinary processes; and systemic governance violations.

However, the KRU chair fired back through his lawyers, Kipkenda and Advocates, noting that the board of meeting that allegedly suspended him had been constituted illegally.

“A reading of these provisions makes it clear your resolution to present a motion of no confidence against our client to members and/or affiliates during the forthcoming AGM is time-barred as it ought to have reached the union not later than 2nd March 2025. Please note that any attempt to present and/or deliberate on the time barred motion at the AGM on 24th March 2025 shall be illegal, null and void ab initio,” Mutai, through his lawyers, said.

Subsequently, Mutai had issued Olendo with three days to reverse the decision lest he institutes legal proceedings.