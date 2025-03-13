Real beat Atletico in dramatic shootout to set up Arsenal tie - Capital Sports
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham in action against Atletico. PHOTO/REAL MADRID C.F.

UEFA Champions League

Real beat Atletico in dramatic shootout to set up Arsenal tie

Published

MADRID, Spain, March 12, 2025 – Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez had a penalty dramatically ruled out in the shootout as Real Madrid edged out their city rivals to reach the quarter-finals and keep alive their hopes of a winning a record-extending 16th Champions League trophy.

They will face Arsenal in the last eight, having kept alive their hopes of winning a record-extending 16th Champions League trophy.

Neither side could find a winning goal before the end of extra time after Conor Gallagher’s strike – just 27 seconds into the game – had levelled the tie on aggregate after Real’s 2-1 first-leg win.

That meant penalties were needed to determine the outcome and, after the first three had been converted, former Manchester City forward Alvarez stepped up to take Atletico’s second.

He slipped while taking it, but the ball ended up in the back of the net. While it was initially given, the successful spot-kick was subsequently ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR), with Alvarez having been deemed to have touched the ball twice as he struck his effort.

Fede Valverde converted his penalty to put Real 3-1 ahead and although Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak saved Lucas Vazquez’s spot-kick to briefly give Atletico hope, Marcos Llorente hit the bar. Antonio Rudiger then stepped up to convert the penalty to send Real through.

