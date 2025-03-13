Naivasha comes to life as Safari Rally cars dock at Service Park - Capital Sports
Ongoing activities at the Wildlife Research and Training Institute ahead of the WRC Safari Rally.

Safari Rally

Naivasha comes to life as Safari Rally cars dock at Service Park

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 13, 2025 – Countdown to this year’s WRC Safari Rally is moving fast with the various competitors (teams) starting to set-up their containers at the Service Park in Naivasha.

Service Park Manager Joe Muchiri confirmed the arrival of Toyota and Hyundai containers at Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI) — the nerve centre of the week-long competition.

“All the containers for Toyota and Hyundai are already at the Service Park save for M-Sport Ford who are on their way. By Sunday every single structure will have been set up and the service fully operational,” Muchiri said.

Toyota Gazoo racing team offload their cars at the Wildlife Research and Training Institute in Naivasha.

He further said everything is going according to plan, starting with the reconnaissance between Thursday and Monday.

“Between now and Monday when reconnaissance starts, all teams will be working on their recce cars , having a thorough going over to ensure that they’re set them to suit weather conditions and the set up of new stages,” Muchiri added.

Local admires some of the rally cars offloaded at the Service Park in Naivasha.

After the two-day reconnaissance, crews will head to Sleeping Warrior for a 5km Shakedown stage.

Locals working on a barrier at the Service Park.

The event proper then revs off with the ceremonial start along City Hall with the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) serving as the holding area for the cars.

As is the norm, the world’s toughest rally has attracted the who-is-who in the motorsports world, including defending champion Kalle Rovanpera, Belgian Thierry Neuville, and current leader of WRC standings, Elfyn Evans, among others.

