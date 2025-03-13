London Marathon field set to break world record

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, March 13, 2025 – The 2025 London Marathon is set to make history as the world’s largest field in the discipline.

More than 56,000 runners are expected to complete the 26.2 miles on Sunday, 27 April.

That would exceed the current record of 55,646 finishers set by the New York Marathon in November.

Since the first London Marathon in 1981, more than 1.3 million runners have completed the event.

More than 840,000 people applied for the ballot to enter this year’s race, breaking the world record of 578,304 for the 2024 edition.

Of UK applicants 49% were female, while there was a 105% increase in applications from people aged between 20-29.

“The 45th edition is a landmark year for us, and it would be wonderful to mark that by becoming the biggest marathon ever staged anywhere in the world,” said Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events.

“Marathon Day is an extraordinary day when communities come together to celebrate the very best of humanity as tens of thousands of participants take on the legendary 26.2-mile challenge from Greenwich to The Mall and raise tens of millions for charity on the way.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Distance-running great Eliud Kipchoge is returning to the London Marathon this year for the first time since 2020.

Women’s world record holder Ruth Chepngetich, Olympic champion Sifan Hassan and silver medallist Tigst Assefa – the three fastest women in history – have been confirmed in the women’s race, in which Eilish McColgan will make her debut.

Emile Cairess will lead British interest in the men’s race, where he could have Mo Farah’s British record in his sights and will be joined by Olympic and world triathlon champion Alex Yee.