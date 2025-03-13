Kimmich signs Bayern extension until 2029

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MUNICH, Germany, March 13, 2025 – Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has signed a four-year contract extension to keep him at the club until 2029.

Kimmich’s current deal was due to expire at the end of this season and he had been linked with a move to Arsenal.

The 30-year-old joined Bayern from RB Leipzig in 2015 and has made 429 appearances, scoring 43 goals and providing 115 assists.

“At FC Bayern I have the best environment to achieve my sporting goals. That is what my decision was based on,” Kimmich said.

“For me at the moment, there is no better package of team-mates, coaching staff and club environment in order to achieve maximum success. I feel at home here and I am not finished yet.”

Germany captain Kimmich, who has 97 caps, has won eight Bundesliga titles and one Champions League with Bayern.

He has been a regular under Vincent Kompany this season, playing every minute in the Bundesliga until sustaining a minor thigh injury in February.

Kimmich is the latest player at the club to sign a new contract this year, with Manuel Neuer, Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies also extending their stays.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Bayern are top of the Bundesliga – eight points clear of defending champions Bayer Leverkusen – and will face Inter Milan in the Champions League quarter-finals, with the final set to take place in Munich in May.