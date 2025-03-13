Kimanzi appointed FKF football development director

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 13, 2025 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have appointed longtime tactician Francis Kimanzi as its new development director.

In a statement, FKF CEO Harold Ndege said Kimanzi’s wealth of experience make him the standout person to advance Kenya’s football development agenda.

“We are confident that Mr Kimanzi’s leadership and expertise will play a pivotal role in advancing our development agenda and shaping the future of Kenyan football,” Ndege said.

Ndege added: “Mr Kimanzi, a highly experienced coach with a extensive background in Kenyan football, steps into this role as the federation seeks to strengthen its structures, nurture local talent and foster sustainable growth within the sport.”

Until his appointment, Kimanzi was the interim head coach of the national football team, Harambee Stars.

During his temporary stay at the helm of the national team, Kimanzi steered Harambee Stars to the Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar in January, where the national team beat Tanzania Mainland 2-0, drew 1-1 with Burkina Faso and lost to Zanzibar.

It was his third stint as the national team boss, having coached them in 2008-09 and 2011-12.

It was during his first time as national team head coach that Harambee Stars achieved their highest ever placing on the Fifa world rankings (68th).

Kimanzi also won the Kenya Premier League with his boyhood club, Mathare United in 2008.

Apart from the slumboys, Kimanzi has tutored at Tusker FC, Wazito, Sofapaka, and Tanzanian side Tabora FC.