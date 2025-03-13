How Kimanzi helped McCarthy choose first Harambee Stars squad

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 13, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has revealed the pivotal role played by longtime tactician Francis Kimanzi in selecting the provisional squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The South African says the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) development director provided him with a headstart by identifying many of the players in the squad.

“I haven’t been able to watch many matches since I joined, unfortunately. So, I had to rely on the intel and insight of coach Francis and some of the other coaches who have been part and parcel of the team before,” McCarthy said.

The former Manchester United first team coach further divulged he had to rely on video analysis to identify the players to call up because he was pressed for time. Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy speaks to players after their first training session. PHOTO/FKF

“Also, video analysis…when you watch videos, then you can see. I know it is not ideal but it just had to be because the time that I came in was not enough,” he said.

McCarthy added: “I also asked to add extra players because I wanted to look at them individually, personally and I am glad I did because maybe I could have missed a hidden gem.”

The South African, who was appointed a week ago, undertook his first training session at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi on Wednesday.

He admitted the session had begun nervously but was glad that the players have taken to him. Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy with KCB’s Manzur Okwaro. PHOTO/FKF

“First day, like I said…everyone is nervous with each other…they don’t know me, I don’t know them. But, first day…so far, so good,” McCarthy said.

The former Cape Town City and AmaZulu boss will be in the Kenyan dugout for the first on Thursday next week when Stars face Gambia in their 2026 World Cup qualifier in Ivory Coast.

This will be followed by the second leg of the qualifier duel against Gabon at the Nyayo Stadium, three days later.

Reflecting on the road ahead, McCarthy said his core focus is to prepare a formidable team of warriors that will make Kenya proud.

“We are going to work extremely hard to get this team ready and right. We are going to give them (Kenyan fans) a team that is hardworking…that is fighting and trying to play good football. Most importantly, we are going to give them a team that want to win football matches,” he said.

Stars are placed fourth in Group F of the qualifiers with five points, five adrift of leaders Ivory Coast and two better than fifth-placed Gambia.