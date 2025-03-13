Gunners complete PSV demolition to set up date with Real Madrid in Champions League last eight - Capital Sports
Oleksandr Zinchenko puts Arsenal in the lead. PHOTO/ARSENAL.

UEFA Champions League

Gunners complete PSV demolition to set up date with Real Madrid in Champions League last eight

Published

LONDON, England, March 12, 2025 – Arsenal completed a resounding 9-3 aggregate victory over PSV Eindhoven to move into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Gunners will now face Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid in a mouthwatering last-eight encounter, where they will likely have to find their top gear again after cruising past their Dutch opponents.

Leading 7-1 from the first leg in the Netherlands, the Gunners took the opportunity to make wholesale changes to their starting XI.

While there were also huge swathes of empty seats around a subdued Emirates Stadium, those in attendance were treated to a sumptuous opening goal from one of three left-backs selected by manager Mikel Arteta.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has found himself on the periphery at times, picked up possession from Raheem Sterling’s touch inside and whipped a superb effort into the left corner.

However, any thoughts of the floodgates opening and Arsenal eclipsing Bayern Munich’s record 12-1 thrashing of Sporting over two legs at the same stage of the competition in 2008-09, did not come to fruition.

Instead, a distinct absence of jeopardy to the tie only appeared to contribute to a dip in Arsenal’s intensity, with the overall outcome never in any doubt.

Former Tottenham winger Ivan Perisic expertly found the top-right corner from Guus Til’s pass to give the visitors a deserved equaliser.

And while Myles Lewis-Skelly hit the post for the home side at 1-1 and a brilliant Sterling run and cross from the right allowed Declan Rice to head Arsenal back in front, they were unable to pull clear.

PSV, who were backed by a spirited away following, restored some pride when Couhaib Driouech collected Isaac Babadi’s incisive pass to chip over the oncoming home goalkeeper David Raya and ensure they left London with a merited draw.

While the low-key nature of the contest is unlikely to leave Arteta overly pleased, the Spaniard will take some satisfaction from guiding the Gunners into the last eight in successive seasons for the first time since 2010.

With his team trailing leaders Liverpool by 15 points in the Premier League, he will also be acutely aware the Champions League represents the Gunners’ most realistic chance of lifting silverware this season.

Arsenal were losing finalists in 2006 and have not won a European trophy since the now-defunct Cup Winners’ Cup in 1994.

