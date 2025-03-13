AK name star-studded team for World Indoor Champs in China

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 13, 2025 – African 800m silver medalist Lilian Odira is among 10 athletes named in the team to represent Kenya at next week’s World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

Odira will fly the national flag in the women’s 800m, alongside Vivian Chebet with who she represented Kenya at the summer Olympics in Paris, last year.

The team, named by Athletics Kenya (AK) on Thursday evening, boasts experienced athletes who have competed in various international events, including past edition of World Indoor Championships.

The 2022 World Indoor 800m silver medalist Noah Kibet makes a return to Team Kenya following a rich vein of form in the United States, where he has been stationed.

The 20-year-old clocked 1:46.35 to win gold in 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia, coming less than a year after he bagged bronze at the World Under 20 Championships in Nairobi, timing 1:44.88 in the men’s 800m.

He will be joined in the one-lap race by Africa 800m champion Alex Ng’eno Kipng’etich, who will be searching for his third career medal at the international level.

The 24-year-old timed 1:46.45 to win the men’s 800m at the World Under 20 Championships in Tampere, Finland in 2018.

Completing the line-up for the men’s 800m is Collins Kipruto who will be making his second appearance at the championships.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At the 2022 World Indoor Championships, the 30-year-old narrowly missed out on the podium after clocking 1:48.18 in fourth place.

Foreign-based athletes

In the men’s 1500m, Kenya will be represented by American-based Festus Lagat as is the same case for the women’s race where Susan Ejore will don the Team Kenya singlet for the second time in her career.

The 29-year-old featured at the summer Olympics in Paris, last year, where she clocked 3:56.07 to finish sixth in the women’s 1500m.

Another American-based athlete in the team is Dorcas Ewoi who will be debuting for Kenya at the international stage.

Meanwhile, Kenyan mountain running legend Purity Gitonga will fly the national flag in the women’s 3000m.

The 28-year-old has been in rich vein form at the World Indoor Tour, finishing third in Ostrava (8:39.36) before triumphing in Metz (8:45.11).

Likewise, African Games 5000m bronze medalist Cornelius Kemboi will be Kenya’s sole representative in the men’s 3000m, in what will be his fifth appearance on national duty.

Kenya will be praying for a much better outcome than last year’s edition in Glasgow, Scotland, where Beatrice Chepkoech was Kenya’s only medalist — courtesy of bronze in the women’s 3000m.