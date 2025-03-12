Woods has surgery after rupturing Achilles - Capital Sports
Tiger Woods in action at the World Hero Challenge

Golf

Woods has surgery after rupturing Achilles

Published

FLORIDA. United States, March 11, 2025 – Tiger Woods has had surgery after suffering a ruptured Achilles during training at home.

The 15-time major champion has not put a timescale on his recovery but his participation in the Masters, which begins on 10 April, must be in doubt.

The 49-year-old had been hoping to make his comeback at Augusta, having not competed in a PGA Tour event since last July.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” said Woods.

“This morning, Dr Charlton Stucken of the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon.”

Dr Stucken said that the surgery “went smoothly” and he expects a full recovery.

Woods has not participated in a PGA Tour event since last year’s Open at Royal Troon in July, and had his sixth back procedure in 10 years in September.

He planned to return at the Genesis Invitational in February but withdrew following the death of his mother, Kultida.

Woods will also miss the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, which begins on Thursday.

