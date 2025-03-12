Van Dijk has ‘no idea’ if he will stay at Liverpool

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIVERPOOL, England, March 12, 2025 – Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says he has “no idea” whether he will stay at Anfield beyond the current season.

The Netherlands international is one of three high-profile players – along with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold – who are out of contract in June.

Talks between Liverpool and Van Dijk have been ongoing for some time and the 33-year-old defender has previously indicated he is keen to extend his stay.

However, in the wake of Liverpool’s Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain on penalties he acknowledged there remains some uncertainty over his future.

“I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely,” said Van Dijk.

“At the moment I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face.

“Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it.”

Salah, who was in tears after Liverpool’s defeat by PSG, said in January this was his final season at Anfield as he and the club were “far away from any progress” over a new deal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Alexander-Arnold has been the least vocal on the subject of his future, amid interest from Real Madrid, and said last year his contract negotiations with Liverpool would not be “played out in public”.

The 26-year-old is set to miss Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle after limping off against the Ligue 1 side on Tuesday.

Liverpool are 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League, have a Wembley final to look forward to and had been challenging in Europe until their last-16 shootout defeat by PSG.

Van Dijk was asked whether discussions over his own future had been paused in order to focus on matters on the pitch.

“It is not on hold. Nothing on hold,” explained the centre-back.

“Listen, there are 10 games to go [in the Premier League] and that is my full focus. If there is news, you guys will know it. I don’t even know myself.”