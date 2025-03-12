‘Underperforming’ Man Utd can ‘change Ratcliffe’s mind’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, England, March 12, 2025 – Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim says it is up to him and his players to “change” Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s opinion on the team.

Ratcliffe, 72, told BBC Sport this week that some players in United’s squad were “not good enough” and “overpaid”, though he did not specify which players.

Ratcliffe had namechecked Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, Casemiro, Antony and Jadon Sancho as transfer deals that Ineos had “inherited” at the club and are yet to pay off.

Asked about Ratcliffe’s comments, Amorim said: “I think if we are being honest in this moment, everybody – me, the players – are underperforming this season.

“I include myself in the underperforming.

“You are talking about players like Casemiro that won everything and we know these players can play so much better.

“He (Ratcliffe) was honest in that. The focus is to change his mind and everybody’s.”

Amorim, who Ratcliffe described as an “outstanding young manager”, says he has a good relationship the United board.

“I think we are really blunt and honest with each other, we are quite similar in that,” said Amorim, ahead of his side’s Europa League match against Real Sociedad.

“I always felt the support of the board, especially Sir Jim.”

‘Amorim singled out Casemiro’ – analysis

BBC Sport chief football reporter Simon Stone:

Today was the first opportunity to talk about the comments with United head coach Ruben Amorim.

I didn’t mention any of the players by name when I asked Amorim about it, but he did.

“If we are being honest in this moment, everybody, me, all the players, we are underperforming this season,” said the former Sporting boss.

“We can always change that and I include myself in that part of the underperforming.

“You are talking about players like Casemiro, for example, that won everything and we know these kind of players can play so much better.”

The former Real Madrid great is known to be the highest paid current United player and still has another year left on his contract.

What did Ratcliffe say about ‘inheriting’ players?

In a wide-ranging interview with BBC Sport earlier this week, Ratcliffe spoke about the difficulties that Ineos have encountered since their investment in the club.

Asked whether he understood the frustration of supporters following the fans’ protests before Sunday’s match against Arsenal, Ratcliffe said change took time and cited an example of “inheriting” transfer deals that the club are yet to pay off.

“It’s not a light switch. I’ll give you an example, if you look at the players we are buying this summer, that we didn’t buy, we are buying Antony, we are buying Casemiro, we are buying Andre Onana, we are buying Rasmus Hojlund, we are buying Jadon Sancho.

“These are all things from the past but whether we like it or not we have inherited those things and we have to sort it out. For Sancho, who obviously now plays for Chelsea – and we pay half his wages – we are paying £17m to buy him in the summer.”

Asked later in the interview about ‘inheriting’ players, Ratcliffe said the club had – in some situations – spent too much on players that are not good enough but did not specify any players.

“Some are not good enough, some are probably overpaid,” said Ratcliffe.

“But for us to mould a squad, that we are fully responsible for and accountable for, will take time.”

Ugarte returns, Yoro out for Sociedad second leg

Amorim confirmed midfielder Manuel Ugarte would return to the squad for the Europa League last-16 second leg against Real Sociedad on Thursday (20:00 GMT).

The Uruguayan missed Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Old Trafford.

However, Leny Yoro – who came off at half-time against the Gunners – is unavailable.

Mason Mount, whose last appearance came in a 2-1 win against Manchester City on 15 December, has returned to training but will not be available for selection against Sociedad.