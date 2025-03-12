Twinkle-toed teenager Yamal sparkles as Barca brush Benfica aside in Champions League QF

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BARCELONA, Spain, March 11, 2025 – Teenager Lamine Yamal was once again the star of the show as Barcelona beat Benfica to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The 17-year-old provided a brilliant assist for Raphinha to open the scoring before topping that with a stunning strike to put Barca 2-1 ahead on the night and 3-1 on aggregate.

Nicolas Otamendi’s excellent header had cancelled out Raphinha’s opener but Benfica’s hopes were ended by Yamal’s brilliance, before Raphinha struck again with a clinical finish into the bottom corner.

There was confusion over whether Raphinha’s second initially stood, as play appeared to be pulled back for a foul by Otamendi on the edge of the box.

But after a check by the video assistant referee (VAR) the goal was confirmed, and Otamendi’s yellow card rescinded.

While Yamal caught the eye with his brilliant pieces of play, Raphinha also deserves plaudits as his double means he has contributed to 16 goals in the Champions League this season.

Only Lionel Messi (14 goals, five assists in 2011-12) has had a hand in more goals in a single season for Barcelona in the competition than Raphinha this season (11 goals, five assists).

Barca could have won by an even bigger margin but Frenkie de Jong missed a golden chance to add a fourth on the night, firing wide from close range after a lovely move.

Hansi Flick’s side will face Borussia Dortmund or Lille in the quarter-finals.

Yamal continues to break records

It is hard to downplay just what a star Barcelona have in Yamal.

The youngster lit up the European Championship in Germany last summer as he helped Spain win the tournament, and has only got better since then.

His goal and assist on Tuesday night means he has contributed to 28 goals this season, but it is not just about the raw numbers – it is the quality of his play as well.

The teenager’s assist for the opener was a wonderful flick through the defence to the far post for Raphinha to volley in, and then his goal displayed brilliant technique as he bent an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box beyond the reach of the keeper.

Yamal is now approaching 60 goals and assists for club and country – an incredible tally for someone his age.

His impact against Benfica also meant he made history as, at 17 years and 241 days, he became the youngest player to both score and assist a goal in a Champions League match.