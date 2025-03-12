Trust the process: Saliba confident of winning titles with Arsenal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, March 12, 2025 – Arsenal go into their Champions League last-16 second leg against PSV Eindhoven “very close” to ending a five-year wait for a trophy, says defender William Saliba.

The France centre-back wants to help his side win their first Champions League, and believes they are in a strong position to do so.

The Gunners comfortably won the first leg 7-1 and host the Dutch side at Emirates Stadium in the return fixture on Wednesday.

When talking about Arsenal’s title ambitions, Saliba said: “I think we are very close – we need to keep going.

“We can’t stop working. When you’re close and don’t win trophies it’s sad. With work we will make a big step and I am sure we will arrive there.”

Arsenal, who have never won the competition, will face the winners of the tie between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the next round if they advance.

“Everyone wants to win the Champions League. It’s a competition that’s hard to win – anything can happen,” Saliba added.

Manager Mikel Arteta said: “It’s a competition that we have a lot of enthusiasm for. We have been very consistent and tomorrow can put us in an exciting position.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are going to carry on fighting to win every game. These are the demands we put on ourselves in every competition,” he said.

Arsenal last reached the final in 2006 when they lost 2-1 to Barcelona at Stade de France.

Winger Gabriel Martinelli, who returned against Manchester United at the weekend from a hamstring injury, is again available for selection.

Defender Ben White is gradually being eased back into the first team following a lengthy lay-off after knee surgery.