Tough day in the ring for Kenyan boxers at Women's World Champs - Capital Sports
Kenya's Cynthia Mwihaki in action against Mexico's Miriam Hernandez. PHOTO/IBA

Boxing

Tough day in the ring for Kenyan boxers at Women’s World Champs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 12, 2025 – Kenya’s bad luck at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in Serbia continued all four pugilists in contention on Tuesday lost their bouts.

First up, Cynthia Mwihaki threw in the towel in round two of her light welterweight bout against Mexico’s Miriam Edith Gonzalez.

Cuban referee Wilfredo Calero was forced to step in and stop the match as Mwihaki struggled to contend with the hard punches of the Latin American.

There was not much luck in the lightweight category as Emily Kasyoka lost by a unanimous decision to Slovakian Miroslava Jedinakova.

The same fate befell Friza Anyango in the welterweight category, losing by unanimous decision to another Slovakian, Tamara Kubalova in the round of 16.

Martha Amina closed out a bad day in the office for the Hit Squad, losing to Russia’s Karina Tazabekova in the bantamweight category – also via a unanimous decision.

Kenya’s Martha Amina (L) in action against Russia’s Karina Tazabekova. PHOTO/IBA

Kenya will be hoping for improved fortunes on Wednesday when Lencer Akinyi and Pauline Chege step into the ring for their respective bouts in the round of 16.

Akinyi will be trading punches with Serbian Dragana Jovanovic in the flyweight category as Chege duels with Mijgona Samadova of Tajikistan in the featherweight division.

Both fighters earned a bye into the round of 16 after their would-be opponents failed to show up.

The Hit Squad are still seeking their first-ever medal at the championships since they debuted in 2012 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

