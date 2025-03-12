Omanyala clinches third place at SA meet, Otieno comes fourth - Capital Sports
Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala after finishing first in his Heat 2 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/KELLY AYODI/TEAM KENYA

Athletics

Omanyala clinches third place at SA meet, Otieno comes fourth

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 12, 2025 – Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala finished third at the Athletics South Africa (ASA) Grand Prix I at the Pilditch Stadium in Pretoria on Wednesday evening.

Omanyala clocked 10.22 in the men’s 100m, a race won by Letebele Karabo who timed 10.19.

In second place was another local, Erasmus Emile, who also clocked 10.19 in what was a photo finish to a tight race.

Another Kenyan in the race, Mark Otieno, narrowly missed out on podium, running 10.39 to finish fourth.

Both Kenyans were competing in their first international races of the year.

Omanyala’s last international race was in September last year when he clocked 10.07 to win the men’s 100m in Brussels.

On the other hand, Otieno’s last competition outside Kenya was in August last year when he competed at the Wieslaw Maniak Memorial in Poland.

On that occasion, the former national champion clocked 10.60 to finish third.

After Wednesday’s race, Omanyala will then shift focus to the ASA Grand Prix II, set for Johannesburg on March 19.

