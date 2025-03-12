Mwatate back to NSL after two-year 'lawfare' with Dimba Patriots - Capital Sports
Shabana FC midfielder Dennis Ongeri vies for the ball with Mwatate United’s Oliver Maganga in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One League play-off at Kasarani on October 28, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kenyan Premier League

Mwatate back to NSL after two-year ‘lawfare’ with Dimba Patriots

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 12, 2025 – Voi-based side Mwatate United have been reinstated to the National Super League by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

In a statement, FKF CEO Harold Ndege said the club will be allowed to play in the second tier from next season, subject to full compliance with mandatory registration and license requirements.

At the same time, the federation have nullified this season’s results for Dimba Patriots who have long been engaged in a legal tussle with Mwatate.

The battle began in September 2023 following a merger between the two clubs, which allowed Dimba Patriots to climb up to the NSL.

However, Mwatate later cried foul, stating that the merger did not adhere to its constitution and that the officials who sanctioned it were not legally mandated to do so.

Subsequently, the coastal club successfully appealed to the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) but the ruling was quashed by a Machakos High Court in November last year, allowing Dimba Patriots to continue with life in the second tier.

The latest ruling by FKF’s leagues and competitions committee (LCC), hopefully, brings an end to a longwinding saga that has raised questions on the legal structure around mergers and acquisitions of football clubs in Kenya.

At the time of their suspension, Dimba Patriots were rooted in second last on the NSL log with 12 points from 18 games.

In this article:
