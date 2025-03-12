More women urged to join motorsports and compete in Safari Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 12, 2025 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya is hopeful that more Kenyan women will compete in the WRC Safari Rally.

Mvurya exalted the current crop of drivers who have dared to dream, expressing confidence they will inspire more women to join the sport.

“As you can see, motorsports is not easy…but they have built the confidence. This tells you that they are role models that we should continue supporting. Because of what they are doing, I am sure many other women will also build their confidence to break barriers and realise their potential,” the CS said.

Mvurya further underlined the government’s commitment to empowering female sportspersons across all disciplines.

In particular, he promised support to the female drivers who will be flying the national flag at next week’s global competition.

“Because they have taken the first step…they participated last year and this year, they are competing again. We wanted to meet them and reassure them of the government’s support, through the Ministry of Sports, as they participate in this year’s edition so they can continue being the role models that they are,” he said. From Left: Linet Ayuko, Pauline Sheghu, Sports CS Salim Mvurya, Jennifer Malik and Sports PS Peter Tum. PHOTO/COURTESY

Mvurya was speaking at his Talanta Plaza office on Wednesday afternoon after a closed door meeting with a group of female rally drivers and navigators.

They include Pauline Sheghu, Linet Ayuko, Jennifer Malik, Lisa Christofferson and Tinashe Gatimu.

He congratulated them in advance and encouraged them to give it their all in the battle between woman and machine.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I want to congratulate them in advance because within this team we have the drivers and the navigators…and they are also very experienced. There are some who have done it for three years running and we want to take this opportunity to thank them for taking the bold step and also for continuing with the president’s vision of empowering women,” Mvurya said.

The Safari Rally is set to rev off on March 20 (next Thursday) with the ceremonial flagoff along City Hall highway.

The rally, the third leg of the WRC calendar, has attracted the crème-de-la-crème of the motorsports world including Toyota Gazoo Racing, Hyundai, and Skoda, among others.