City Thunder add French-born shooter to arsenal ahead of BAL debut - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Evans Ganapamo in a past action for CAR. PHOTO/FIBA BASKETBALL

Basketball

City Thunder add French-born shooter to arsenal ahead of BAL debut

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 12, 2025 – National basketball league champions Nairobi City Thunder (NCT) have signed French-born Central African shooting guard Evans Ganapamo ahead of their debut in the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 30-year-old boasts a longstanding career, having played across Europe, Africa as well as the United States.

Born in France to parents of Central African origin, Ganapamo began his career at the University of Orleans in the United States, where his old folks moved to when he was 12.

His professional stint tipped off with German fourth-tier side SB/DJK Rosenheim before he packed his bags for his native France, where he played at second-tier club, Paris Basketball.

In Africa, the 6’7 giant helped South Africa’s Cape Town Tigers to qualify for BAL in 2021 during which he averaged 16.2 points per game.

Ganapamo then briefly signed for the Milwaukee Bucks to play for them in the NBA Summer League, where he was one of two BAL players to feature – the other being Egyptian Annas Mahmoud.

The Central African finally moved to his parents’ birthplace, signing for Bangui Sporting Club in 2023, with who he featured in his second BAL appearance.

He once again proved pivotal, averaging 17.8 points in the eight matches he played for the team, in addition to 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At the national level, Ganapamo has featured for CAR at four major tournaments including 2019 and 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup African qualifiers as well as 2021 and 2024 FIBA AfroBasket qualifiers.

His arrival at NCT will provide the much-needed experience for the national champions as they compete in a whole new territory.

Brad Ibs have been pooled in the Nile Conference where they will battle Rwanda’s APR, as well as fellow debutants Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya and Made By Basketball (MBB) of South Africa.

The competition is set for tip-off on April 5 in Rabat, Morocco.  

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved