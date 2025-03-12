City Thunder add French-born shooter to arsenal ahead of BAL debut

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 12, 2025 – National basketball league champions Nairobi City Thunder (NCT) have signed French-born Central African shooting guard Evans Ganapamo ahead of their debut in the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

The 30-year-old boasts a longstanding career, having played across Europe, Africa as well as the United States.

Born in France to parents of Central African origin, Ganapamo began his career at the University of Orleans in the United States, where his old folks moved to when he was 12.

His professional stint tipped off with German fourth-tier side SB/DJK Rosenheim before he packed his bags for his native France, where he played at second-tier club, Paris Basketball. We are thrilled to welcome Evans Ganapamo to Nairobi City Thunder as we strengthen our squad ahead of the BAL

In Africa, the 6'7 giant helped South Africa's Cape Town Tigers to qualify for BAL in 2021 during which he averaged 16.2 points per game.

In Africa, the 6’7 giant helped South Africa’s Cape Town Tigers to qualify for BAL in 2021 during which he averaged 16.2 points per game.

Ganapamo then briefly signed for the Milwaukee Bucks to play for them in the NBA Summer League, where he was one of two BAL players to feature – the other being Egyptian Annas Mahmoud.

The Central African finally moved to his parents’ birthplace, signing for Bangui Sporting Club in 2023, with who he featured in his second BAL appearance.

He once again proved pivotal, averaging 17.8 points in the eight matches he played for the team, in addition to 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

At the national level, Ganapamo has featured for CAR at four major tournaments including 2019 and 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup African qualifiers as well as 2021 and 2024 FIBA AfroBasket qualifiers.

His arrival at NCT will provide the much-needed experience for the national champions as they compete in a whole new territory.

Brad Ibs have been pooled in the Nile Conference where they will battle Rwanda’s APR, as well as fellow debutants Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya and Made By Basketball (MBB) of South Africa.

The competition is set for tip-off on April 5 in Rabat, Morocco.