What if and What next for Kulabu after Kenya Cup relegation?

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 11, 2025 – Mwamba RFC head coach Mariko Mshila has bemoaned the mistakes that cost them relegation from the Kenya Cup.

Mshila admits they would have qualified for their playoffs had they put in an exceptional performance akin to their last match against Kenyatta University Blak Blad.

“The lesson I have taken…it’s the same thing I was telling the players…if we showed up the way we did in the last week and in the last match, then we would be talking a different story. We’d be maybe playing in the playoffs or in the semi-finals,” Mshila said.

Kulabu beat the students 29-15 in an enthralling encounter at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday but it was too little late.

With Kisumu RFC shocking Nondies and Strathmore Leos beating Kenya Harlequin on the same day, Mwamba’s demotion to the Championships was confirmed at the final whistle.

This was further compounded by Nakuru RFC’s 21-17 victory over Impala.

Consequently, Kulabu finished 11th on the log with 16 points, seven better than South Coast Pirates, with who they were relegated.

Even as they plan for life in the second-tier, Mshila is already thinking of an immediate comeback.

The tactician believes that the best apology they can give to Kulabu faithful is to put in an excellent performance in the upcoming National Sevens Circuit (NSC).

“I hope and pray that the players can show up so that when you talk about 7s, it is going to be a different story,” Mshila said.

The coach hopes that their new home at Goan Institute will be ready in time so they can turn it into a fortress.

“Funny enough, the games we have played well are those that we have played away. So, now, it is all about getting in more wins at home while building on our good away run. It is a welcome relief to finally have a place that we can call home,” he said.

Kulabu will be hosting the George Kabeberi Memorial Sevens – the penultimate leg of NSC – on September 6-7 this year.